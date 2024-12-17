Social PRESIDENT Trump press conference mega thread!!

cottagecheesefan

cottagecheesefan

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Apr 3, 2002
Messages
32,690
Reaction score
34,429
So glad to have a president that can have a press conference and take questions. Great press conference today with Trump basically already being acting president as Joe Biden hides in a corner, pardoning terrible people and destabilizing the world.



It is so funny to see Tapper crying about Trump’s comments today, shitting on the fake news, when it is viral that CNN had a clearly staged Syrian prison clip. They SHOULD be sued for that fake shit lol



Like CBS literally edited out Kamala’s answer and replaced it with someone from a different question, that is clearly election interference propaganda

 
point-at-you-point.gif


If there's one thing I've missed, it's my boy Dump's press conferences.

 
Anybody spreading fake news like cnn does should be jailed. Accurate information is too critical at this point in time to allow these outdated fossils to continue to lie out of their asses and call it news. That shit has got to go. Lock a few of these bought-and-paid-for mouthpieces up for a good stretch and watch...magically we will start getting more accurate information from these fucks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,745
Messages
56,668,341
Members
175,338
Latest member
sesen

Share this page

Back
Top