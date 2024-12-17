Social PRESIDENT Trump press conference and speech mega thread!!

So glad to have a president that can have a press conference and take questions. Great press conference today with Trump basically already being acting president as Joe Biden hides in a corner, pardoning terrible people and destabilizing the world.



It is so funny to see Tapper crying about Trump’s comments today, shitting on the fake news, when it is viral that CNN had a clearly staged Syrian prison clip. They SHOULD be sued for that fake shit lol



Like CBS literally edited out Kamala’s answer and replaced it with someone from a different question, that is clearly election interference propaganda

 
point-at-you-point.gif


If there's one thing I've missed, it's my boy Dump's press conferences.

 
Anybody spreading fake news like cnn does should be jailed. Accurate information is too critical at this point in time to allow these outdated fossils to continue to lie out of their asses and call it news. That shit has got to go. Lock a few of these bought-and-paid-for mouthpieces up for a good stretch and watch...magically we will start getting more accurate information from these fucks.
 
Trump showing Biden what a big boy press conference really is.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
dopey mcgropey must have gotten his fee fee's hurt again. oh no! not more frivolous lawsuits!

which swingset installer, personal injury lawyer, divorce attorney, parking garage attorney, qanon conspitard, OAN bimbo, or drunken homeless washed up former mayor is he using to file this one?

oh wait, he already filed that at the beginning of last month while the real lawyers and legal experts laughed at it. don't tell me that it already gotten laughed out of every court in the land like it was one of his 65 post-election litigation lawsuits, and now he wants to have another go at it?

he's crying about CBS editing their interviews......oh the humanity. now do faux noise!
 
