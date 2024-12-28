suspicion of offenses including attempted murder, home invasion with a firearm, and kidnapping.

At 22 years old, she’s looking at probably 30-plus years, if not longer, in prison.Over 2 dollars...Listen, I get it... having to depend on the generosity of others to make a living sucks.The pizza was 33 bucks, and you only get a 2-dollar tip? Bummer.Of course, maybe the woman couldn’t afford more than 2 dollars.She has a husband and a kid to feed; maybe money was tight.Either way, regardless… you’re going to get out of prison in your 50s over a couple of dollars, and you were Big Mama Shonda’s girlfriend for most of that time.The consequences of your actions are a motherfucker.And how good must her pussy be that a dude would think it’s a good idea to be a part of that over 2 dollars?Crazy chicks are amazing in bed... I know what that’s like, but even the crazy chick I was in a relationship with couldn’t have gotten me to partake in something like that.I might have been the getaway driver or something... but I digress.