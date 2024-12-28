deadshot138
I can fix her
Marco’s surprisingly good pizza.A pizza delivery woman in yes, Florida, who was upset over a $2 tip on a $33 pizza returned after her shift was over to take revenge, police say. Brianna Alvelo, 22, faces charges including attempted murder for allegedly stabbing the pregnant customer 14 times, CBS News reports. Police say the woman, Melinda Irizarry, was attacked in front of her 5-year-old daughter Sunday night at a motel in Kissimmee, south of Orlando.
- Investigators say that when Irizarry tried to pay for the pizza with a $50 bill and asked for change, Alvelo told her that "they don't provide change," KPMG reports. Irizarry told investigators that she looked for smaller bills and Alvelo "rolled her eyes and walked away without saying anything" after receiving the $2 tip.
- Irizarry told investigators that a man and a woman dressed in black knocked loudly on the motel room door later that night and forced their way in when she opened the door, NBC News reports. She said the man, armed with a handgun, forced her boyfriend into the bathroom. Irizarry said the woman, believed to be Alvelo, searched her purse and broke her daughter's Nintendo Switch. She said that when she tried to shield her daughter and pick up her phone, the woman smashed her phone and stabbed her multiple times with a pocketknife.
- At that point, Irizarry said, the armed man yelled that it was time to go and the attack ended.
- Authorities say Irizarry was hospitalized with stab wounds to her chest, arms, leg, and abdomen and had surgery for a ruptured lung, CBS News reports. At the hospital, Irizarry learned that she was a few weeks pregnant. In a Dec. 25 Facebook post. the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said she was in stable condition.
- The sheriff's office said Alvelo, a Marco's Pizza employee, was arrested on suspicion of offenses including attempted murder, home invasion with a firearm, and kidnapping.
- Irizarry tells Fox 35 that the attack was "pretty traumatic." "My daughter seeing that whole thing, it's pretty heartbreaking to me," she says. Police are still trying to identify the male suspect. "I want them to get him as soon as possible because they're monsters," Irizarry says. "They should not be out in the street."
I'd rather get stabbed thanksMan, back in my day all we'd do with bad tippers was just spit in the pizza, maybe wipe our dicks on it, stick some pineapple on it, make sure it was cold as fuck. What has happened to society when shit like this is happening?
Victim tried to pay a 33 dollar tab with a 50 dollar bill, which is reasonable. Driver most likely would have gotten a bigger tip if she carried change. I know some drivers aren't allowed to carry cash, but having change for customers seems reasonable. Only got two dollars after victim looked for additional cash. This driver double damned herself and just sounds bananas.
At 22 years old, she’s looking at probably 30-plus years, if not longer, in prison.
- suspicion of offenses including attempted murder, home invasion with a firearm, and kidnapping.
Over 2 dollars...
Listen, I get it... having to depend on the generosity of others to make a living sucks.
The pizza was 33 bucks, and you only get a 2-dollar tip? Bummer.
Of course, maybe the woman couldn’t afford more than 2 dollars.
She has a husband and a kid to feed; maybe money was tight.
Either way, regardless… you’re going to get out of prison in your 50s over a couple of dollars, and you were Big Mama Shonda’s girlfriend for most of that time.
The consequences of your actions are a motherfucker.
Edit: And how good must her pussy be that a dude would think it’s a good idea to be a part of that over 2 dollars?
Crazy chicks are amazing in bed... I know what that’s like, but even the crazy chick I was in a relationship with couldn’t have gotten me to partake in something like that.
I might have been the getaway driver or something... but I digress.