deadshot138
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 30, 2014
- Messages
- 23,911
- Reaction score
- 21,526
Postal worker killed in Harlem deli after 'verbal dispute,' say police
36-year-old Ray Hodges was stabbed and killed in a Harlem deli and later pronounced dead, police said.
abcnews.go.com
Apparently a dispute over who was first in line escalated to the guy getting stabbed 14 times. The suspect, a 24 year old woman, has been arrested and charged with murder.
What a terrible way to go out. You never know when you interface with the filth, what the outcome will be. I never quibble over small things because those could be the tiny nudge an unhinged person needs to fall completely over the edge.