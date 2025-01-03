deadshot138 said: Postal worker killed in Harlem deli after 'verbal dispute,' say police 36-year-old Ray Hodges was stabbed and killed in a Harlem deli and later pronounced dead, police said.

Apparently a dispute over who was first in line escalated to the guy getting stabbed 14 times. The suspect, a 24 year old woman, has been arrested and charged with murder.



What a terrible way to go out. You never know when you interface with the filth, what the outcome will be. I never quibble over small things because those could be the tiny nudge an unhinged person needs to fall completely over the edge. Apparently a dispute over who was first in line escalated to the guy getting stabbed 14 times. The suspect, a 24 year old woman, has been arrested and charged with murder.What a terrible way to go out. You never know when you interface with the filth, what the outcome will be. I never quibble over small things because those could be the tiny nudge an unhinged person needs to fall completely over the edge. Click to expand...

used to be the mailmen were the ones who went the fuck off, as in "going postal". He got stabbed by a girl, I wonder if his back was turned, I always scoffed at the idea of being stabbed by someone as small as my sister was, I'd just knock them over with a trash can. Women are so incompetent when it comes to violence, we have a streetfight forum, for some reason, you guys keep putting girlfights on there when all they do is scratch and screech.