Crime US Postal Worker Stabbed To Death Over Deli Sandwich

abcnews.go.com

Postal worker killed in Harlem deli after 'verbal dispute,' say police

36-year-old Ray Hodges was stabbed and killed in a Harlem deli and later pronounced dead, police said.
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com

Apparently a dispute over who was first in line escalated to the guy getting stabbed 14 times. The suspect, a 24 year old woman, has been arrested and charged with murder.

What a terrible way to go out. You never know when you interface with the filth, what the outcome will be. I never quibble over small things because those could be the tiny nudge an unhinged person needs to fall completely over the edge.
 
Deli Sandwiches are serious business
 
Wasn't actually a woman, it was a repeat violent offender tranny, who will no doubt try to get sent to a women's prison to probably go on a rape rampage.




jaia-cruz-charged-second-degree-96166048.jpg
 
It's funny because I'm currently watching this 1990 documentary on the murder of Yusuk Hawkins. It really brings home just how selective some people are when it comes to caring about murder.

 
I read the chick was 6'5 and speculated about that. Thank you for confirming
 
You might be retarded.

The victim in the op is also black.
 
Yeah mace doesn’t work against bears either. Aim for that POS like when Robocop shot that rapist guy in the dick.
 
used to be the mailmen were the ones who went the fuck off, as in "going postal". He got stabbed by a girl, I wonder if his back was turned, I always scoffed at the idea of being stabbed by someone as small as my sister was, I'd just knock them over with a trash can. Women are so incompetent when it comes to violence, we have a streetfight forum, for some reason, you guys keep putting girlfights on there when all they do is scratch and screech.
 
oh, that explains it, all that gay bottled up rage coming out over a sandwich. My stepdad and uncle used to always warn me, "don't think those guys can't fight".
 
From what I've read, it was a dude who thinks he's a chick, 6'5, and high on drugs.
 
It was a “woman”. Not a woman.
 
yup, that's some deadly shit right there, thank god he didn't have a uzi.
 
ya, i'm seeing, that's what I'm trying to figure out. Of course a normal woman can stab someone but they are so incompetent at shit like that that I couldn't see it happening very easily in a situation like that.
 
Read the above more carefully, amigo; this "female" was like 6'5 and had an Adam's apple.
 
