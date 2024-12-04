DC AG says Amazon secretly excluded 2 ZIP codes from expedited delivery D.C.’s attorney general alleges that since 2022, Amazon has secretly excluded two D.C. ZIP codes from expedited delivery.

DC is suing Amazon for not sending delivery vans to Prime customers in dangerous neighborhoods, instead making them wait longer for the US postal service. There is a little bit of race baiting by calling attention to these being overwhelmingly black areas.Amazon responded with "The claims made by the Attorney General, that our business practices are somehow discriminatory or deceptive, are categorically false. We want to be able to deliver as fast as we possibly can to every zip code across the country, however, at the same time we must put the safety of delivery drivers first. In the zip codes in question, there have been specific and targeted acts against drivers delivering Amazon packages. We made the deliberate choice to adjust our operations, including delivery routes and times, for the sole reason of protecting the safety of drivers. And we’re always transparent with customers during the shopping journey and checkout processabout when, exactly, they can expect their orders to arrive. What we’d like to do, and have offered, is to work together with the Attorney General and their office in an effort to reduce crime and improve safety in these areas. Nevertheless, we will proceed in the process and demonstrate that providing fast and accurate delivery times and prioritizing the safety of customers and delivery partners are not mutually exclusive."Do companies have any obligation to serve dangerous areas? To me the answer is no, but they need to be very transparent. When purchasing an Amazon Prime membership there should be a warning to customers that they live in a non-delivery zone with images of Amazon delivery drivers being carjacked and sadface emojis.