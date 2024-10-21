Pre-fight discussion UFC 308 Topuria v. Holloway Saturday October 26 Prelims 10am et ESPN+, Main 2pm et PPV

Awesome card Saturday UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This featherweight Main Event is sure to entertain. What are your thoughts? Will El Matador Topuria remain undefeated? Can Max Blessed pull off a spectacular upset performance? What do think on the Co-Main of Middleweights Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev? What are the chances of Whiitaker delivering Chimaev his first loss? Elsewhere on the card there are many good matchups - which do you like most? This thread is for you to share predictions, breakdowns, and card updates throughout the week.

Note the start times!
Main Card PPV 2 PM et
Prelims ESPN+ 10 AM et

UFC 308

UFC 308 - TOPURIA VS. HOLLOWAY​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
OCT 26, 2024
United Arab Emirates
ETIHAD ARENA, YAS ISLAND, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

UFC 308: TOPURIA VS. HOLLOWAY SATURDAY AT 2 PM ET ON ESPN+.

Main Event; Title Fight Featherweight

Ilia 'El Matador' Topuria

ILIA TOPURIA 15-0-0​

vs



MAX HOLLOWAY 26-7-0​

UFC 308: TOPURIA VS. HOLLOWAY SATURDAY AT 2 PM ET ON ESPN+. ORDER NOW!
MATCHFIGHTERS
13
Robert 'The Reaper / Bobby Knuckles' Whittaker

Robert
Whittaker
26-7-0
vs

Middleweight
Khamzat 'Borz' Chimaev

Khamzat
Chimaev
13-0-0
12
Lerone 'The Iceman' Murphy

Lerone
Murphy
14-0-1		Featherweight
Dan '50K' Ige

Dan
Ige
18-8-0
11
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed
Ankalaev
18-1-1		Light Heavyweight
Aleksandar 'Rocket' Rakic

Aleksandar
Rakic
14-4-0
10Sharabutdin
Magomedov
14-0-0		MiddleweightArmen
Petrosyan
9-3-0
9
Geoff 'Handz of Steel' Neal

Geoff
Neal
15-6-0		Welterweight
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael
dos Anjos
32-16-0
8
Mateusz 'Chinczyk' Rebecki

Mateusz
Rebecki
19-2-0		Lightweight
Myktybek Orolbai

Myktybek
Orolbai
13-1-1
7Said
Nurmagomedov
18-3-0		BantamweightDaniel
Santos
12-2-0
6Abusupiyan
Magomedov
26-6-1		MiddleweightBrunno
Ferreira
12-1-0
5Kennedy
Nzechukwu
12-5-0		HeavyweightChris
Barnett
23-8-0
4Farid
Basharat
12-0-0		BantamweightVictor
Hugo
25-4-0
3Rinat
Fakhretdinov
22-1-1		WelterweightCarlos
Leal Miranda
21-5-0
2Ismail
Naurdiev
23-7-0		MiddleweightBruno
Silva
23-11-0
1Ibo
Aslan
13-1-0		Light HeavyweightRaffael
Cerqueira
11-0-0

www.sherdog.com

UFC 308 - Topuria vs. Holloway

UFC 308 - Topuria vs. Holloway pits Undefeated Ilia El Matador Topuria vs Max Blessed Holloway fight in Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Oct 26, 2024.
www.sherdog.com



Last but not least The Shillan & Duffy podacst and features the return of Keith Shillan.

Shillan & Duffy: UFC 308 Preview​


Sherdog.com

Oct 21, 2024 Shillan & Duffy

Keith and Ben preview the colossal UFC 308 with detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights, including a couple of unanimous upset calls. Side topics of conversation include 80s pro wrestling heel gimmicks (of course), the all-time greatest height disparities in UFC bouts, Turkish delight, and as always, Bo Nickal.Producer's Note: Please forgive the audio issues; we had some technical challenges this week. Everything is audible, but the sound quality may not be quite what you're used to. Thank you!

0:00 Intro: Is this the card of the year?
7:16 Ibo Aslan (13-1) vs. Raffael Cerqueira (11-0)
14:47 Ismail Naurdiev (23-7) vs. Bruno Silva (23-11)
25:11 Rinat Fakhretdinov (22-1-1) vs. Carlos Leal Miranda (21-5)
34:19 Farid Basharat (12-0) vs. Victor Hugo (25-4)
41:04 Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-5) vs. Chris Barnett (23-8)
55:29 Abusupiyan Magomedov (26-6-1) vs. Brunno Ferreira (12-1)
1:05:28 Said Nurmagomedov (18-3) vs. Daniel Santos (12-2)
1:14:40 Mateusz Rebecki (19-2) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (13-1-1)
1:25:05 Geoff Neal (15-6) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (32-16)
1:36:58 Sharabutdin Magomedov (14-0) vs. Armen Petrosyan (9-3)
1:49:41 Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1, 1 NC) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (14-4)
2:04:15 Lerone Murphy (14-0-1) vs. Dan Ige (18-8)
2:18:43 Robert Whittaker (26-7) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (13-0)
2:41:54 Ilia Topuria (15-0) vs. Max Holloway (26-7)
3:04:14 A quick rundown of all the picks

