Pre-fight discussion UFC 308 Topuria v. Holloway Saturday October 26 Prelims 10am et ESPN+, Main 2pm et PPV

Awesome card Saturday UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This featherweight Main Event is sure to entertain. What are your thoughts? Will El Matador Topuria remain undefeated? Can Max Blessed pull off a spectacular upset performance? What do think on the Co-Main of Middleweights Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev? What are the chances of Whiitaker delivering Chimaev his first loss? Elsewhere on the card there are many good matchups - which do you like most? This thread is for you to share predictions, breakdowns, and card updates throughout the week.
Note the start times!
Main Card PPV 2 PM et
Prelims ESPN+ 10 AM et
OCT 26, 2024ETIHAD ARENA, YAS ISLAND, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Main Event; Title Fight Featherweight
Last but not least The Shillan & Duffy podacst and features the return of Keith Shillan.
Oct 21, 2024 Shillan & Duffy
Keith and Ben preview the colossal UFC 308 with detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights, including a couple of unanimous upset calls. Side topics of conversation include 80s pro wrestling heel gimmicks (of course), the all-time greatest height disparities in UFC bouts, Turkish delight, and as always, Bo Nickal.Producer's Note: Please forgive the audio issues; we had some technical challenges this week. Everything is audible, but the sound quality may not be quite what you're used to. Thank you!
0:00 Intro: Is this the card of the year?
7:16 Ibo Aslan (13-1) vs. Raffael Cerqueira (11-0)
14:47 Ismail Naurdiev (23-7) vs. Bruno Silva (23-11)
25:11 Rinat Fakhretdinov (22-1-1) vs. Carlos Leal Miranda (21-5)
34:19 Farid Basharat (12-0) vs. Victor Hugo (25-4)
41:04 Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-5) vs. Chris Barnett (23-8)
55:29 Abusupiyan Magomedov (26-6-1) vs. Brunno Ferreira (12-1)
1:05:28 Said Nurmagomedov (18-3) vs. Daniel Santos (12-2)
1:14:40 Mateusz Rebecki (19-2) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (13-1-1)
1:25:05 Geoff Neal (15-6) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (32-16)
1:36:58 Sharabutdin Magomedov (14-0) vs. Armen Petrosyan (9-3)
1:49:41 Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1, 1 NC) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (14-4)
2:04:15 Lerone Murphy (14-0-1) vs. Dan Ige (18-8)
2:18:43 Robert Whittaker (26-7) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (13-0)
2:41:54 Ilia Topuria (15-0) vs. Max Holloway (26-7)
3:04:14 A quick rundown of all the picks
- Date/Time: Saturday 10.26.2024 at 10:00 AM ET
- U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
- Preliminary Card: ESPN
- Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
- Ownership: Endeavor
- Venue: Etihad Arena
- Location: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Enclosure: Octagon
- MMA Bouts: 14
OCT 26, 2024
ILIA TOPURIA 15-0-0
UFC 308 - Topuria vs. Holloway pits Undefeated Ilia El Matador Topuria vs Max Blessed Holloway fight in Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Oct 26, 2024.
Last but not least The Shillan & Duffy podacst and features the return of Keith Shillan.
Shillan & Duffy: UFC 308 Preview
Oct 21, 2024 Shillan & Duffy
Keith and Ben preview the colossal UFC 308 with detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights, including a couple of unanimous upset calls. Side topics of conversation include 80s pro wrestling heel gimmicks (of course), the all-time greatest height disparities in UFC bouts, Turkish delight, and as always, Bo Nickal.Producer's Note: Please forgive the audio issues; we had some technical challenges this week. Everything is audible, but the sound quality may not be quite what you're used to. Thank you!
Last edited: