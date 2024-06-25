Poatan's power at LHW

I was rewatching the Jiri vs Rakic fight and holy shit, Jiri endured dozens and dozens of punches to the face and while he was stunned a few times, it was never really bad. He simply outlasted and then sonned Rakic which makes Alex look like a god. Guy hit Jiri clean one time and yeah, early stoppage but Jiri was clearly hurt. He couldn't knock out Jan but that was months after his own KO loss and it was at altitude so sorta understandable. Knocking out Hill for the first time (and didn't even connect cleanly) is super impressive too.

Would you say Alex is the hardest hitting /best KO artist LHW ever? combining power and precision. If not him, who would you rank above him? Rumble? Chuck?