Poatan's power at LHW

I was rewatching the Jiri vs Rakic fight and holy shit, Jiri endured dozens and dozens of punches to the face and while he was stunned a few times, it was never really bad. He simply outlasted and then sonned Rakic which makes Alex look like a god. Guy hit Jiri clean one time and yeah, early stoppage but Jiri was clearly hurt. He couldn't knock out Jan but that was months after his own KO loss and it was at altitude so sorta understandable. Knocking out Hill for the first time (and didn't even connect cleanly) is super impressive too.
Would you say Alex is the hardest hitting /best KO artist LHW ever? combining power and precision. If not him, who would you rank above him? Rumble? Chuck?
 
He’s up there for most power ever for sure.

I’d say prime Rumble gives him a run for his money. But with Rumble it looked like he threw bombs. Alex looks like he’s barely throwing full power and decapitates people.
 
Theynevergoeasy said:
He’s up there for most power ever for sure.

I’d say prime Rumble gives him a run for his money. But with Rumble it looked like he threw bombs. Alex looks like he’s barely throwing full power and decapitates people.
Click to expand...
Honestly, Rumble was the only one who came to mind. I know Chuck, Rampage and Wand hit hard but there's something different about Rumble and Alex. Touch of death is real with these guys.
Alex is definitely top 3 all time at LHW.
 
Yeah, I mean look what he did to Strickland as well. Literally one-hittered him into semi consciousness.

He is a nasty striker.

Even his calf kicks are brutal. Just one or two, and you see guys limping or switching stances immediately.

The guys hands and shins are made of concrete.
 
