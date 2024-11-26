More info on the guy:



Kim Hyeong-kyu is a South Korean amateur boxer who has competed in the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions. Born in 1992, he has represented South Korea in various international competitions. Notably, he secured a bronze medal in the light heavyweight (-81 kg) category at the 2015 Asian Championships.



In national competitions, Kim has demonstrated consistent performance. He won the heavyweight (91 kg) title at the 71st South Korean National Boxing Championships, defeating Ju Tae-ung in the final.



Kim’s international experience includes participation in the 2015 AIBA World Championships, where he placed 17th in the light heavyweight division.



Beyond his boxing career, Kim appeared as a contestant on the second season of the Netflix reality series “Physical 100,” which features individuals competing in various physical challenges.



In November 2024, Kim gained attention for sparring with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira during Pereira’s visit to South Korea. Footage of their sparring session was shared on social media, showcasing Kim’s boxing skills and drawing praise from fans.