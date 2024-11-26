Media Poatan Sparring 11x Korean National Champion.

The boxer has a YT channel too with a decent following.

m.youtube.com

ê¹íê· HUNK

2011ë ~ 2021ë ë³µì± êµê°ëí ê¹íê· 2011 International Boxing Tournament"Popenchenko Memoria (-81kg, 2ìð¥) 2011 Asian boxing championship (-81kg, 1ìð¥) 2011 China Open of Boxing, Guiyang City (-81kg, 3ìð¥) 2012 lnternational tournament "strandja"12" (-81kg, 3ìð¥) 2014 China Open of Boxing, Guiyang...
m.youtube.com m.youtube.com
 
More info on the guy:

Kim Hyeong-kyu is a South Korean amateur boxer who has competed in the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions. Born in 1992, he has represented South Korea in various international competitions. Notably, he secured a bronze medal in the light heavyweight (-81 kg) category at the 2015 Asian Championships.

In national competitions, Kim has demonstrated consistent performance. He won the heavyweight (91 kg) title at the 71st South Korean National Boxing Championships, defeating Ju Tae-ung in the final.

Kim’s international experience includes participation in the 2015 AIBA World Championships, where he placed 17th in the light heavyweight division.

Beyond his boxing career, Kim appeared as a contestant on the second season of the Netflix reality series “Physical 100,” which features individuals competing in various physical challenges.

In November 2024, Kim gained attention for sparring with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira during Pereira’s visit to South Korea. Footage of their sparring session was shared on social media, showcasing Kim’s boxing skills and drawing praise from fans.
 
Dreyga_King of Sherbums said:
More info on the guy:

Kim Hyeong-kyu is a South Korean amateur boxer who has competed in the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions. Born in 1992, he has represented South Korea in various international competitions. Notably, he secured a bronze medal in the light heavyweight (-81 kg) category at the 2015 Asian Championships.

In national competitions, Kim has demonstrated consistent performance. He won the heavyweight (91 kg) title at the 71st South Korean National Boxing Championships, defeating Ju Tae-ung in the final.

Kim’s international experience includes participation in the 2015 AIBA World Championships, where he placed 17th in the light heavyweight division.

Beyond his boxing career, Kim appeared as a contestant on the second season of the Netflix reality series “Physical 100,” which features individuals competing in various physical challenges.

In November 2024, Kim gained attention for sparring with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira during Pereira’s visit to South Korea. Footage of their sparring session was shared on social media, showcasing Kim’s boxing skills and drawing praise from fans.
Click to expand...
17-17 as an amateur.

He's not a good boxer by any mean.

A friend of mine had was like 55-8 as an amateur.
Got a few try out by a few promoters and never got signed.
 
Going .500 in the ammys ain’t a good sign

And Poatan is smooth AF, slipping and ripping
 
You can tell immediately he's not a top boxer but he gassed Poatan out and made him look like a jackass a few moments there, you could tell he could sleep Poatan with a counter if he really wanted to and Poatan was going 100% all out while this guy was just playing around. Really shows how different boxing is from MMA.
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
You can tell immediately he's not a top boxer but he gassed Poatan out and made him look like a jackass a few moments there, you could tell he could sleep Poatan with a counter if he really wanted to and Poatan was going 100% all out while this guy was just playing around. Really shows how different boxing is from MMA.
Click to expand...
Most here wont get that lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Jones and Poatan --- they look like, but at the same time not at all
2
Replies
30
Views
2K
lepsahekim
L
L
Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
1K
188912345
1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,267
Messages
56,572,870
Members
175,286
Latest member
Douglas Cantão Barros

Share this page

Back
Top