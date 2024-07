Doctor Grudge said: Yeah it would. In the 2000s, other than Tito/Randy/Arona most of the best 205ers were strikers. If he was in PRIDE he would have been a champion at one point.



Alex would do well against Silva, Shogun, Nogueira, Liddell, Overeem, Sakuraba (a grappler, but likely too small to get him down), Rampage, Griffin.



He wouldn't do well against Davis/Bader/Jones/Cormier era probably.

Randy, Tito, Arona are guys he'd have to get through to become a champion. It's not like he could just avoid them if wanted to make it to the top. These guys would take him down and not let him up IMO.Silva is a guy Poatan would have a decent chance of knocking out because of Wands aggressive style but Wand has been in there with guys like Mirko(1x) and Hunt and Rampage 2x (in Pride) and didn't get knocked out. I wouldn't say Poatan is lock to knockout prime Wand but I'd favor him. Wands intensity is underrated and his clinch game would make Poatan tired fast IMO.Shogun would take Alex down and Gnp him IMO. Shogun would do him like he did Overeem.Nogueira would be interesting to see but honestly Lil Nog has submitted much better grapplers than Alex. It wouldn't shock me if Lil Nog tapped him. Old ass Jan nearly choked him out.Liddell is another guy I'd favor Alex over but acting like Chuck doesn't have a chance is silly. Chuck had HW KO power, an iron chin and sneaky level change takedowns. There's no reason for why he couldn't survive 3 rounds with Poatan like 41 year old Jan did.Overeems chin was always an issue but he was still a very good striker. His size and clinch game could be a problem for Poatan. I think Overeem would take him down pretty easily and Overeem was a much better grappler. He submitted guys like Vitor and had many wins by submission. I'd favor Alex but young Overeem could surprise him.Rampage power bombed Arona who was a much better and stronger grappler than Alex. He was harder to get a hold of and harder to control. Rampage also slammed Ryan Bader on his head. Another guy who's much better and stronger grappler than Alex. To claim Rampage was too small to take down Alex is idiotic. Rampage would easily take him down.All in all Alex would have some very difficult fights in this era. I see him winning some and losing some but def don't see him dominating these guys.