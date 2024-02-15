Poatan is slightly overrated

What I’m about to say is gonna get a lot of you fan boys mad, but I think I need to say this, Periera is starting to get overrated. And his fan base is starting to get malignant. People are out here saying that Periera can beat Aspinall. That he can beat Jones, that he is the favorite against Magomed. Some people even said he is the best boxer in the UFC. They discredit the second Izzy fight as a fluke but count the first one even though Periera was down on rounds until that 5th round. Periera gets special treatment, saying he deserves a HW title shot, even though it makes no sense. His fans are rabid and toxic and attack anyone who thinks another LHW can beat him. This guy is getting worshipped, and no is pointing this out.



Periera is a cool dude though.