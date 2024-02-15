Poatan is slightly overrated

What I’m about to say is gonna get a lot of you fan boys mad, but I think I need to say this, Periera is starting to get overrated. And his fan base is starting to get malignant. People are out here saying that Periera can beat Aspinall. That he can beat Jones, that he is the favorite against Magomed. Some people even said he is the best boxer in the UFC. They discredit the second Izzy fight as a fluke but count the first one even though Periera was down on rounds until that 5th round. Periera gets special treatment, saying he deserves a HW title shot, even though it makes no sense. His fans are rabid and toxic and attack anyone who thinks another LHW can beat him. This guy is getting worshipped, and no is pointing this out.

Periera is a cool dude though.
 
MMA fans:

Has he ever lost? He's a bum.

If he's undefeated then half of them are dangling from his sack while the other half thinks he's waiting to get exposed.
 
C'mon Izzy, we don't recall his fanboys claiming all those would be beat.

What's the matter, your dog rebuff your Valentine Day carnal advances ?
 
kingmob6 said:
I think most people realize that Perreira has holes in his game and can be beat, but he has achieved a lot in a limited time. Just a good story to go with a strong fighter.
Yea but anybody can be beat. Someone has to do it. His resume is impressive
 
I think he's rated about right with most here. I haven't heard anyone calling him GOAT or invincible.

Most agree that great wrestlers will likely give him heaps of problems.

But the guy literally has beaten an impressive list of folks in his short run, and won the strap in two divisions, on top of his decorated kickboxing resume.

He's very, very good as a striker, and so far has done well in MMA.
 
You must not be out of your teens.

The only part where I agree with you is this: if anyone thinks Alex Pereira beats prime John Jones, or Aspenal now, is "overrating" Pereira.

But to lump all of Pereira's fans into the same boat is the mark of an idiot or an adolescent.

Not "all" of Pereira's fans believe he would beat prime Jones (or even Jones now), or Aspinall.

But that doesn't mean we don't recognize that he is a dangerous and exciting LHW to watch, as well as a former all-time great Glory Boxer,

What you might not realize Junior is, it's possible to be "a fan" and correctly evaluate the fighter of whom you are a fan, without overestimating his abilities.

Frankly, you're the one who seems to be crying the loudest.
 
I don’t know if he is overrated but he is definitely being fast tracked by the UfC.
 
I thought less of him until I saw this thread. Now I believe he would beat prime Jon jones after destroying his chicken legs
 
Some dudes in here have a hard man crush on him, that's why there are talks about being HW champ, best boxer and all.

1jx2t5.jpg
 
isjhdjdnnff said:
That he can beat Jones, that he is the favorite against Magomed.
How many leg kicks did magomed eat from Jan before deciding to wrestle? Pereira should be the favorite because Ankalaev doesn't have two brain cells to run together to form a game plan even though he has all the skills to win.
 
I would say that he definitely got fast tracked to a MW title shot due to his history with Izzy. But, he did take advantage of that and won the title before losing the rematch. He then parlayed that into easy title run at LHW just mainly because that division is just exceptionally weak right now. He has definitely been gifted some great opportunities and has fully taken advantage of them.
 
