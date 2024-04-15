Every Poatan victories make Izzy look better

Simply because izzy is the only one to have beat him in the ufc, even koed him

i still think this defeat from izzy could have been avoided, poatan rushed too recklesly thinking izzy was badly hurt wich he was but had enough energy to counter him this time

anyway, people think poatan keep winning make izzy jealous or diminish izzy's legacy, but it also make his victory over him age like wine
 
