Poatan is coming for DDP

But ticket sales gets him moistIt's just not happening. Dana's immediate reaction to this is probably a fuck no. He can't have his LHW champion go to MW in a one off fight.
Haha he sure can. Watch.It's just not happening. Dana's immediate reaction to this is probably a fuck no. He can't have his LHW champion go to MW in a one off fight.
Alex hits so much harder than Izzy lol, DDP can’t afford to get hit like he did tonightOh shit. DDP gonna make izzy and Alex quit in the Octagon?!
He doesn't want Poatan doing a one off at HW either.But ticket sales gets him moist
I thought poatan didn’t wanna bill up thereHe doesn't want Poatan doing a one off at HW either.
DDP = Doing Double PenetrationDDP = dustin diamond poirier.
i said it.
That's dumb. Too old to cut that much weight. While I'm sure he's got the power to ko DDPs iron chin; but he won't have the chin to take return fire and will get taken down
DDP by anything he wants.