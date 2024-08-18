Poatan is coming for DDP

Domitian said:
It's just not happening. Dana's immediate reaction to this is probably a fuck no. He can't have his LHW champion go to MW in a one off fight.
Click to expand...
Haha he sure can. Watch.
 
That's dumb. Too old to cut that much weight. While I'm sure he's got the power to ko DDPs iron chin; but he won't have the chin to take return fire and will get taken down
 
DDP by submission. Or Ank by submission. But I get a kick out of a kickboxer becoming ultra-confident being sustained on an artificial diet of lesser kickboxers.
 
