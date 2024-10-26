How does this era of champs compare to the golden era

ArtardFiesta
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2021
- Messages
- 1,954
- Reaction score
- 4,677
Poatan, DDP/Khamzat, Islam, Topoiria
vs
Ando, GSP, Jones, DJ
the skill level of this generation is crazy. I have no doubts Ilia would probably KO GSP.
Poatan/DPP/Khamzat would make Ando and Jon Jones look like Bobby Lee.
However these guys seem so under appreciated by modern fans. Perhaps it's more a cultural issue with our present society.
vs
Ando, GSP, Jones, DJ
the skill level of this generation is crazy. I have no doubts Ilia would probably KO GSP.
Poatan/DPP/Khamzat would make Ando and Jon Jones look like Bobby Lee.
However these guys seem so under appreciated by modern fans. Perhaps it's more a cultural issue with our present society.