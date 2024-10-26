How does this era of champs compare to the golden era

When these new guys can reign over their respective divisions for 6+ years we can come back and have this discussion. Basically all of the golden era fighters have more championships than these newer champions have wins inside the UFC.



And don't talk about some bullshit about today's athletes are better than athletes from a decade ago because that's total bullshit. The NFL has been tracking athletic profiles of their draftees for 40 years now. To this day the greatest pure athletes the NFL has ever seen are players from decades ago. If Calvin Johnson reversed age by 15 years he'd be far and away the most gifted wide receiver on the field today, and there is literal athletic testing charts to prove it. Usain Bolt still holds all the records, by a country mile, 10 years after his retirement.



When it comes to athletes there are guys that are simply statistical outliers, and those athletes tend to be remain outliers forever.