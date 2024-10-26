How does this era of champs compare to the golden era

Poatan, DDP/Khamzat, Islam, Topoiria

vs
Ando, GSP, Jones, DJ

the skill level of this generation is crazy. I have no doubts Ilia would probably KO GSP.

Poatan/DPP/Khamzat would make Ando and Jon Jones look like Bobby Lee.

However these guys seem so under appreciated by modern fans. Perhaps it's more a cultural issue with our present society.
 
Problem is for every Ilia, Poatan or Islam, we have a Merab and a Belol. Tough nut to crack when you compare to Jones, GSP, Silva, Aldo, DJ.
So that's a no for me dawg.
 
Jones, Poatan, Islam, and Topuria are definitely carrying right now. Bringing some respect back to the sport.


Gifted athletes with excellent intangibles
 
Topuria and DDP are on GOAT momentum. They have the top wins to start to make a fighter look amazing. DDP has already beaten the 3 most successful MW's of the past 10 years. Same with Topuria beating 2 generational talents.

Poatan is a special fighter but has no capacity to become a divisional goat. But he is something more all together. Just a mythical Legendary fighter in all regards.
 
It would be weird if the overall level of the sport didn't improve over time.

Aspinall
Pereira
Khamzat
Shavkat
Islam
Topuria

Would definitely run over the champions from 10-15 years ago. Jones could likely fuck Pereira, but other than that it would be lopsided for the current alpha dogs.
 
613 said:
Its a WW/MW vs a fucking FW
Ilia is an inch taller and has an inch in reach than Matt Serra. Ilia cage weight against Volkanovski was 167,5 lbs. He most likely weighs 175 out of camp. If they fought now at 170 Ilia would win. He’s a much better boxer than GSP, with infinitely more power. He’s great at wrestling and BJJ too. GSP is just a bit bigger, but not better, especially now.
 
When these new guys can reign over their respective divisions for 6+ years we can come back and have this discussion. Basically all of the golden era fighters have more championships than these newer champions have wins inside the UFC.

And don't talk about some bullshit about today's athletes are better than athletes from a decade ago because that's total bullshit. The NFL has been tracking athletic profiles of their draftees for 40 years now. To this day the greatest pure athletes the NFL has ever seen are players from decades ago. If Calvin Johnson reversed age by 15 years he'd be far and away the most gifted wide receiver on the field today, and there is literal athletic testing charts to prove it. Usain Bolt still holds all the records, by a country mile, 10 years after his retirement.

When it comes to athletes there are guys that are simply statistical outliers, and those athletes tend to be remain outliers forever.
 
GOATtalks said:
Ilia is an inch taller and has an inch in reach than Matt Serra. Ilia cage weight against Volkanovski was 167,5 lbs. He most likely weighs 175 out of camp. If they fought now at 170 Ilia would win. He’s a much better boxer than GSP, with infinitely more power. He’s great at wrestling and BJJ too. GSP is just a bit bigger, but not better, especially now.
Out of camp weight means NOTHING since its just their weight when they are out of shape. Matt Sera was a 1 in a million fluke. He also was 185LBs on fight night vs GSP. GSP now would probably rag doll Illia. Prime for Prime it would be even more 1 sided.
 
Taric said:
When these new guys can reign over their respective divisions for 6+ years we can come back and have this discussion. Basically all of the golden era fighters have more championships than these newer champions have wins inside the UFC.

And don't talk about some bullshit about today's athletes are better than athletes from a decade ago because that's total bullshit. The NFL has been tracking athletic profiles of their draftees for 40 years now. To this day the greatest pure athletes the NFL has ever seen are players from decades ago. If Calvin Johnson reversed age by 15 years he'd be far and away the most gifted wide receiver on the field today, and there is literal athletic testing charts to prove it. Usain Bolt still holds all the records, by a country mile, 10 years after his retirement.

When it comes to athletes there are guys that are simply statistical outliers, and those athletes tend to be remain outliers forever.
mma is different from the sports you listed.

overall mma talented in the golden era isn't what it was today. meaning you could specialize in one aspect and get far. these guys standing, on the ground, submission outclass the golden era. more to do with the sport still evolving - you don't see this in track.
 
