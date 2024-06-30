please let alex fight for the hw belt next

or have him fight jones.



what are your thoughts?



i think when everything has lined up like this is extremely rare and it just makes perfect sense. It would be a shame to see alex lose at lhw and miss the opportunity a an unmatchable run. Hes not a young prospect. If there is a time to make the fight the time is now. I think there are two fights for jones before he packs it up- alex or stipe or both.





other fights that make sense are izzy at lhw- i dont care to see this personally but izzy did KO alex.



thats it imo. i dont care to see him fight jamahal hill again and it doesnt make sense.



His fight with Jan was close but i really dont care to see it again. whos this leave in the division for an interesting fight?

The number one contender is Magomed. I just dont see how it makes sense to take that fight over a triple champ attempt.



there is no one left. dana talks about him needing to clear out a division. he beat jiri twice hill and jan. no one else is relevant besides Magomed . Maybe Khalil in a fight or two poses and interesting match up but i think what excites fans the most and inspires the most is seeing champions go for things that haven't been done before. henry blew his shot at getting the triple champ title. Alex is in position. Make it happen.