  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

please let alex fight for the hw belt next

D

dogsdonutsdragons

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 19, 2020
Messages
2,502
Reaction score
1,941
or have him fight jones.

what are your thoughts?

i think when everything has lined up like this is extremely rare and it just makes perfect sense. It would be a shame to see alex lose at lhw and miss the opportunity a an unmatchable run. Hes not a young prospect. If there is a time to make the fight the time is now. I think there are two fights for jones before he packs it up- alex or stipe or both.


other fights that make sense are izzy at lhw- i dont care to see this personally but izzy did KO alex.

thats it imo. i dont care to see him fight jamahal hill again and it doesnt make sense.

His fight with Jan was close but i really dont care to see it again. whos this leave in the division for an interesting fight?
The number one contender is Magomed. I just dont see how it makes sense to take that fight over a triple champ attempt.

there is no one left. dana talks about him needing to clear out a division. he beat jiri twice hill and jan. no one else is relevant besides Magomed . Maybe Khalil in a fight or two poses and interesting match up but i think what excites fans the most and inspires the most is seeing champions go for things that haven't been done before. henry blew his shot at getting the triple champ title. Alex is in position. Make it happen.
 
dogsdonutsdragons said:
or have him fight jones.

what are your thoughts?

i think when everything has lined up like this is extremely rare and it just makes perfect sense. It would be a shame to see alex lose at lhw and miss the opportunity a an unmatchable run. Hes not a young prospect. If there is a time to make the fight the time is now. I think there are two fights for jones before he packs it up- alex or stipe or both.


other fights that make sense are izzy at lhw- i dont care to see this personally but izzy did KO alex.

thats it imo. i dont care to see him fight jamahal hill again and it doesnt make sense.

His fight with Jan was close but i really dont care to see it again. whos this leave in the division for an interesting fight?
The number one contender is Magomed. I just dont see how it makes sense to take that fight over a triple champ attempt.

there is no one left. dana talks about him needing to clear out a division. he beat jiri twice hill and jan. no one else is relevant besides Magomed . Maybe Khalil in a fight or two poses and interesting match up but i think what excites fans the most and inspires the most is seeing champions go for things that haven't been done before. henry blew his shot at getting the triple champ title. Alex is in position. Make it happen.
Click to expand...
Would rather see him defend LHW and have Tom vs Blaydes unify with Jon vs Stipe winner. Divisions are meaningless if no one defends anything. You only care about Alex because he is a UFC LHW & former MW champ. But that title is meaningless if we never see anyone actually defend against all contenders rather then just the ones that line up as good style match ups and will sell in the moment.

Would you care if Alex was signed off the kickboxing career and had never fought Izzy. Just a kickboxer coming to MMA to fight some HW and then they call it for a UFC Championship. No you wouldn't.
 
Jones vs Alex would be the biggest fight since Khabib vs Conor. But I if I had my way, Alex vs Ank and Jones vs Aspinall. 2 great fights is better than one.
 
No...more defenses at LHW.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RockyLockridge
Could roundtree jr get the next title shot at UFC300?
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
3K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
Leon Edwards
Has Alex Surpassed Izzy's legacy?
12 13 14
Replies
278
Views
10K
13Seconds
13Seconds
IvanDrago2.0
Izzy vs Alex UFC 300…
Replies
12
Views
647
GonzagaSokoudjouGuillard
GonzagaSokoudjouGuillard

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,846
Messages
55,785,736
Members
174,930
Latest member
Jessicabeske

Share this page

Back
Top