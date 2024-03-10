Crime Pittsburgh PA... The Purge is between 3am-7am every day.

Everyone that wanted to 'Defund The Police' is going to see exactly what happens when criminals know police response is hours away, if they ever show up at all.

Although this has far more to do with police retirements being high, and recruitment goals are not anywhere close to being met in high-crime cities.

So, this is going to be everyone, watching the horror stories being reported out of Pittsburgh PA.

SKYNET said:
all of the sudden a well regulated militia sounds like a necessity
"You shouldn't own guns. Just call the police."

That was a ridiculous argument when the average police response was 13 minutes.

Now the same corrupt politicians who both advocated for tougher gun laws & defund the police are walking around with private security while unarmed citizens are being murdered.
 
- It's called Haiti!
 
"You shouldn't own guns. Just call the police."

That was a ridiculous argument when the average police response was 13 minutes.

Now the same corrupt politicians who both advocated for tougher gun laws & defund the police are walking around with private security while unarmed citizens are being murdered.
- That's. Is pretty easy to douche artists to call defund the police, when they have armed security.
 
I am not sure that is something you want to let the criminals know....FFS how are people this stupid?
 
