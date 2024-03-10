GearSolidMetal
Everyone that wanted to 'Defund The Police' is going to see exactly what happens when criminals know police response is hours away, if they ever show up at all.
Although this has far more to do with police retirements being high, and recruitment goals are not anywhere close to being met in high-crime cities.
So, this is going to be everyone, watching the horror stories being reported out of Pittsburgh PA.