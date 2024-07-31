Pick one boat to survive 10 days

Simple Southerner

Simple Southerner

Which one you picking?
May 12, 2018
16,630
21,082
Which one you picking?

Give me what's on the right

Screenshot_20240731-122105~4.png
 
It looks like water there on the right one in the back I think lol
It also looks to be behind the stack on the meat boat.

Also still get to eat that chicken on the veggie boat.
On the island I might pick the meat and smoke it or it would be hard to keep the 10 days. You could potentially scavenge fruit.

If at sea would be dumb to pick the meat boat.
 
It looks like water there on the right one in the back I think lol
That's an outboard motor, which I would fire up to get the hell off that island, or board the fuckers on the boats in the background and pirate their shit too, then I got all the boats and food.
 
That's an outboard motor, which I would fire up to get the hell off that island, or board the fuckers on the boats in the background and pirate their shit too, then I got all the boats and food.
I thought it was a juicer lol

Right easy. You could drink watermelon juice and also not get scurvy.
 
