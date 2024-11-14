What's the smallest amount of cash that you'd bother to pick up off the ground?

Let's say you're walking down the street, lots of people around, and you see money on the ground. How much would it need to be in order for you to pick it up?



At this point I don't even think I'd pick up a $5 bill.



My reasoning:



1. There are people around who would see me pick up the money. This could lead to some kind of interaction. I hate interactions, so it's not worth $5 to me.



2. Also, money is dirty and the street is dirty. I'm from LA so I've seen bums literally taking a shit on the sidewalk. One of those bums probably dropped this money out of his beggars hat. Or he used it to wipe his ass. I'm not risking that for $5.



3. Some religious groups print fake money that looks real but when you pick it up it has a Bible verse on it or something. I might be having a fine afternoon, but after picking that up now I'm annoyed. Not worth it.



So yeah, for me the smallest amount that I'm picking up is $10. And I'm really on the fence about that honestly. I might change that to $20 soon. Inflation and all....