Television The Boat Story: The British version of Breaking Bad. 10 / 10 TV show, must see!

Anyone here seen this TV show? It's a British show on the BBC Iplayer that came out last year. If you are a fan of Breaking Bad, you'll love this. I think this is the British version of Breaking Bad, but a completely different story. Brilliantly acted, the story is very well written, lots of twists and turns. It's a dark thriller with some humour mixed into it, like Breaking Bad. It's only one season though but that's all it needed.

The plot is basically two strangers who are on hard times in life - Daisy Haggard who plays Janet Campbell who is going through a tough breakup and is not allowed to see her teenage son, she isn't the biological mother but raised him with the kids dad since birth. Paterson Joseph plays a lawyer who is so deep into debt through gambling, that he gambled his wife and kids house away.

On a dog walk on a beach early morning, they both come across a shipwreck with 10 tons of cocaine onboard. Without saying too much, honestly just give it a watch if you get the chance. It's brilliant.

10 / 10 from me. The creators Harry and Jack also wrote and created the Tourist. Another absolute amazing show, the first season set in Australia, the second season set in Ireland. Both are must watches, imo.

www.bbc.co.uk

Boat Story

Two strangers. One boat. Nothing to lose. An unexpected discovery could mean a second chance - or a bloody end. Dark comic thriller with Paterson Joseph and Daisy Haggard.
www.bbc.co.uk www.bbc.co.uk



boat-story.jpg



 
Anyone here seen this TV show? It's a British show on the BBC Iplayer that came out last year. If you are a fan of Breaking Bad, you'll love this. I think this is the British version of Breaking Bad, but a completely different story. Brilliantly acted, the story is very well written, lots of twists and turns. It's a dark thriller with some humour mixed into it, like Breaking Bad. It's only one season though but that's all it needed.

The plot is basically two strangers who are on hard times in life - Daisy Haggard who plays Janet Campbell who is going through a tough breakup and is not allowed to see her teenage son, she isn't the biological mother but raised him with the kids dad since birth. Paterson Joseph plays a lawyer who is so deep into debt through gambling, that he gambled his wife and kids house away.

On a dog walk on a beach early morning, they both come across a shipwreck with 10 tons of cocaine onboard. Without saying too much, honestly just give it a watch if you get the chance. It's brilliant.

10 / 10 from me. The creators Harry and Jack also wrote and created the Tourist. Another absolute amazing show, the first season set in Australia, the second season set in Ireland. Both are must watches, imo.

www.bbc.co.uk

Boat Story

Two strangers. One boat. Nothing to lose. An unexpected discovery could mean a second chance - or a bloody end. Dark comic thriller with Paterson Joseph and Daisy Haggard.
www.bbc.co.uk www.bbc.co.uk



boat-story.jpg



Definitely gonna check it out. Thanks for the recommendation.
 
I saw it a while back and shit goes hard LOL
the deaths are over the top and almost everyone dies 🤣. The beginning doesnt make sense with the cop in the fishing boat in the middle of the ocean LOL
 
Osculater said:
I saw it a while back and shit goes hard LOL
the deaths are over the top and almost everyone dies 🤣. The beginning doesnt make sense with the cop in the fishing boat in the middle of the ocean LOL
I like it when nearly every fucker dies. Too many movies/shows these days have no one die. Check 'Plane', with Gerard Butler, came out last year, for nearly all survivors against a fucking island of terrorists, nearly all of Gerard's crew lived, despite being completely defenseless.

The cop knew that boat was out there and travelling for the shores . This was established half way through from phone calls. He didn't tell the police department. I have no idea why, but he was a man on a mission.
 
TCE said:
I like it when nearly every fucker dies. Too many movies/shows these days have no one die. Check 'Plane', with Gerard Butler, came out last year, for nearly all survivors against a fucking island of terrorists, nearly all of Gerard's crew lived, despite being completely defenseless.

The cop knew that boat was out there and travelling for the shores . This was established half way through from phone calls. He didn't tell the police department. I have no idea why, but he was a man on a mission.
Still doesn't make sense especially during a storm 😂
But I still enjoyed the series
 
TCE said:
Anyone here seen this TV show? It's a British show on the BBC Iplayer that came out last year. If you are a fan of Breaking Bad, you'll love this. I think this is the British version of Breaking Bad, but a completely different story. Brilliantly acted, the story is very well written, lots of twists and turns. It's a dark thriller with some humour mixed into it, like Breaking Bad. It's only one season though but that's all it needed.

The plot is basically two strangers who are on hard times in life - Daisy Haggard who plays Janet Campbell who is going through a tough breakup and is not allowed to see her teenage son, she isn't the biological mother but raised him with the kids dad since birth. Paterson Joseph plays a lawyer who is so deep into debt through gambling, that he gambled his wife and kids house away.

On a dog walk on a beach early morning, they both come across a shipwreck with 10 tons of cocaine onboard. Without saying too much, honestly just give it a watch if you get the chance. It's brilliant.

10 / 10 from me. The creators Harry and Jack also wrote and created the Tourist. Another absolute amazing show, the first season set in Australia, the second season set in Ireland. Both are must watches, imo.

www.bbc.co.uk

Boat Story

Two strangers. One boat. Nothing to lose. An unexpected discovery could mean a second chance - or a bloody end. Dark comic thriller with Paterson Joseph and Daisy Haggard.
www.bbc.co.uk www.bbc.co.uk



boat-story.jpg



The bottom pic I've seen the actor before but don't remember from what show.
 
