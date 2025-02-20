Finally Watched the Sopranos

For years the Sopranos has been pretty high on my list of shows that I hadn’t seen but wanted to check out. It’s perpetually thrown around in the conversation concerning GOAT tv drama, along with the likes of Breaking Bad, the Wire and a few others, but I just never got around to trying to find the time for it.



Well, that finally changed in mid-November as my wife and I started watching it, with us finishing season 6 last week. And I have to say, it exceeded my expectations. I’d put it right up with the Wire and Better Call Saul as my personal “holy trinity” of GOAT drama tv shows. The characters are all so memorable and both well written and acted. Tony especially is such a miserable piece of shit but at the same time extremely charismatic such that I simultaneously loved and hated him. Horrible husband, horrible father, horrible friend, yet you still route for him constantly.



What a great show. 10/10