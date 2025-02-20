  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Finally Watched the Sopranos

For years the Sopranos has been pretty high on my list of shows that I hadn’t seen but wanted to check out. It’s perpetually thrown around in the conversation concerning GOAT tv drama, along with the likes of Breaking Bad, the Wire and a few others, but I just never got around to trying to find the time for it.

Well, that finally changed in mid-November as my wife and I started watching it, with us finishing season 6 last week. And I have to say, it exceeded my expectations. I’d put it right up with the Wire and Better Call Saul as my personal “holy trinity” of GOAT drama tv shows. The characters are all so memorable and both well written and acted. Tony especially is such a miserable piece of shit but at the same time extremely charismatic such that I simultaneously loved and hated him. Horrible husband, horrible father, horrible friend, yet you still route for him constantly.

What a great show. 10/10
 
What's your holy trinity of GOAT comedy tv?

asking for a friend
 
