Cliffs
- If you want to claim your the best HW in the world, you have to "call us (PFL) not them (UFC)" according to Donn Davis
- Ngannou was #1 P4P when he was in the UFC apparently
- Ferreira is the "biggest rising star" & ranked #5 by ESPN!
- "Sugar" Shane O'Malley
- "Only 60 great fights a year, 40 from UFC & 20 from PFL"
- "#DanaScared" (he says this out loud) Dana White would never match his best UFC fighters vs best of PFL
