Media PFL's Donn Davis: Ngannou vs Ferreira winner is #1 HW in world, not anyone in the UFC

Cliffs

- If you want to claim your the best HW in the world, you have to "call us (PFL) not them (UFC)" according to Donn Davis
- Ngannou was #1 P4P when he was in the UFC apparently
- Ferreira is the "biggest rising star" & ranked #5 by ESPN!
- "Sugar" Shane O'Malley
- "Only 60 great fights a year, 40 from UFC & 20 from PFL"
- "#DanaScared" (he says this out loud) Dana White would never match his best UFC fighters vs best of PFL



 
Lol Jon Jones beat them both on the same night. Both have bad takedown defense.
 
Too bad Franci$ didn't want to stick around for Aspinall, Pavlovich, Almeida, Black Beast, Volkov, or Jones.
 
He isn’t wrong about Ngannou deserving to be #1 still.

Ngannou beat Gane to be the unified champ on one knee. Before that he brutally finished Stipe when he was champ.

Jones beat Gane after Ngannou. Now he’s fighting Stipe 3 years removed from losing to Ngannou.

Aspinal is possibly the best, but we just don’t know. But Jones beating Gane and Stipe after Ngannou already did doesn’t prove he’s better than Big Frank.

If the UFC wasn’t so cheap we’d actually get the right fights (Jones/Ngannou/Aspinal combinations), but sadly they’re rather pay just one guy well and manipulate the narrative as they see fit.
 
He's right about that and we all know why.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
He isn’t wrong about Ngannou deserving to be #1 still.

Ngannou beat Gane to be the unified champ on one knee. Before that he brutally finished Stipe when he was champ.

Jones beat Gane after Ngannou. Now he’s fighting Stipe 3 years removed from losing to Ngannou.

Aspinal is possibly the best, but we just don’t know. But Jones beating Gane and Stipe after Ngannou already did doesn’t prove he’s better than Big Frank.

If the UFC wasn’t so cheap we’d actually get the right fights (Jones/Ngannou/Aspinal combinations), but sadly they’re rather pay just one guy well and manipulate the narrative as they see fit.
How do we know Ngannou deserves to be #1 still? He hasn't fought in MMA in over 2 and a half years. Would you feel the same if it was 5 years?
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Too bad Franci$ didn't want to stick around for Aspinall, Pavlovich, Almeida, Black Beast, Volkov, or Jones.
or finish the trilogy with Stipe... with which he is 1 and 1....

TBF though... and this deserves mention Jones waited till after Ngannou was out of the picture to do shit at Heavy Weight and now Jones is ducking Aspinall... I believe if offered AND HIS PIE IN THE SKY DEMANDS BEEN MET... He would absolutely have Fought and Beaten Juicy Jones.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
Ngannou beat Gane to be the unified champ on one knee
Oh, them excuses.

What actually happened was that Ngannou didn't look great vs Gane. Fighters are more or less injured lot of the time, who cares. Ngannou did beat Gane, but didn't look impressive while doing so.

That's what happened.

Then Jones beat Gane by making him look like an amateur, and the Ngannou fans had to play up the Ngannou injury.

This is what actually happened, who cares though - the concept of a "lineal champ" is as ridiculous as the BMF belt, P4P and what have we.
 
Wow that's the most accurate thing another competitor could have said about the state of the UFC.

I'm on the PFL bandwagon
 
