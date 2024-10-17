He isn’t wrong about Ngannou deserving to be #1 still.



Ngannou beat Gane to be the unified champ on one knee. Before that he brutally finished Stipe when he was champ.



Jones beat Gane after Ngannou. Now he’s fighting Stipe 3 years removed from losing to Ngannou.



Aspinal is possibly the best, but we just don’t know. But Jones beating Gane and Stipe after Ngannou already did doesn’t prove he’s better than Big Frank.



If the UFC wasn’t so cheap we’d actually get the right fights (Jones/Ngannou/Aspinal combinations), but sadly they’re rather pay just one guy well and manipulate the narrative as they see fit.