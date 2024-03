PFL, Professional Fighters League, MMA, betting thread

Played U2.5 Mishelle/Martins and Catalins ITD.



Mishelle looked physically drained on the scale while Martins didn't even make weight. Neither woman has any striking defense. Martins is definitely the more well rounded and better fighter but Mishelle is big and agressive when she doesn't have to worry about the takedown. Someone should be able to find a finish.



Catalins is a wrestler with bad conditioning but if she gets the fight to the ground she will probably find a crucifix position or sub.



Not playing the Montague/Woods fight but I remember Montague had a lot of trouble finishing a low level opponent in her last fight. Not sure she should be such a big favorite over any fighter and Shaquita is a lot bigger than Montague.