PFL vs Bellator

Screenshot 2024-02-21 201410.png



www.tapology.com

PFL vs. Bellator: CHAMPS | MMA Event | Tapology

PFL vs. Bellator takes place Saturday, February 24, 2024 with 12 fights at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com
www.sherdog.com

Professional Fighters League - PFL vs. Bellator Champs

Professional Fighters League - PFL vs. Bellator Champs pits Renan Problema Ferreira vs Ryan Darth Bader fight in Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Feb 24, 2024.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 

some good fights here to note:

Is Bader at 40 still good enough to out wrestle Renan who is known to lose to these grapplers?
Pitbull washed and potentially loses to Prada
Thiago Santos should out strike Yoel these days who is 46
Clay Collard is the best striker Aj has faced, and AJ has looked rusty of late.
 
I was sad when Jason Jackson opened at -395. I was ready to fly to Vegas to max bet him at -250 or better.

I think we'll see more clear wins and dominant performances instead of good fights, which is typical for PFL and Bellator events.
 
You get my text about UFC 300?
 
No.

I'm on a smaller island in the Philippines right now. I can't get texts until I get back to the main island I'm staying at. I sent you two text but they won't get to you until a few hours from now.

Something to do with my American phone service.
 
Ahh okay. I might crash with you that weekend of UFC 300 if you're cool with it. I'm gonna go do some networking at a convention that conveniently starts on the 15th, and my plan as of now is to fly out Friday so I have the weekend for fun before work stuff Monday. My work likely won't pay for my hotel until Sunday.
 
Sounds good to me.
 
decision prop looks good, Cooper has a solid chin, and Jason isn't a power puncher.

Anything near evens looks safe. 3 rounds too.
 
