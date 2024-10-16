Jon! said: He's a similar age to Jon Jones and beat Stipe when it actually mattered, to be fair.



UFC is struggling to put on bigger heavyweight fights right now. Click to expand...

Jones is having credibility issues himself really in terms of being viewed as the actual champ. It did help that he disposed of Gane so easily compared to Ngannou though.I think too much time has passed to be able to view Ngannou as still being the "real" UFC champ now. He didnt have an easy time with Gane on his way out, a guy who is younger and whos grappling has probably improved since then. And Aspinall, Pavlovich and Jailton werent even on the radar when Ngannou left. The damage he took in that AJ fight was not something you necessarily come back the same from either.