Would NGannou losing be good or bad for the ufc? On one hand Dana still butthurt over Francis. On the other hand, seeing a ufc HW champ get laid out by a fighter of another organization is pretty bad.
Rizin NYE will always beat PFL
I don't understand how pfl can burn through so much money with no return. It's a good card, but I wonder if it will sell even close to UFC.
Dont think it really matters for the UFC at this point. He hasnt fought in MMA for almost 3 years and is pushing 40 now.
Considering Ngannou was going to paid more than Lesnar prior to fighting Fury/Joshua, its going to be interesting to see how much he draws now. Although he hasn't won by flatlining anyone since Stipe. Either way, I'm always shocked when alt orgs put out mega cards when it just seems like the whole even is a losing effort.Historically non-UFC MMA PPVs dont do great even when they have star power on them. Even those pretty stacked Affliction cards with Fedor only did like 100k buys.
They have TV obligations for Bellator. Bellator will be merged in a year or so.I wonder if the plan is to use Bellator's name for a while, making these cross-over fights under the PFL banner, and then merge in time?
I mean, isn't it stupid to keep the rosters separated in the end if you wanna build something that generates a bigger interest?
He's a similar age to Jon Jones and beat Stipe when it actually mattered, to be fair.
UFC is struggling to put on bigger heavyweight fights right now.