Matt Browns says Dana White’s UFC has been the only business model that is successful in mma, and that is done by lowballing fighters rather than putting them first.I agree, organizations like PFL that pays stupid amounts of money to people like Francis Ngannou, won’t survive. They are screwed.“There’s only been one truly successful fight promotion in history — the UFC… they did not build it by helping fighters. I think that’s where they’re all kind of f*cking up.I say that as a former fighter, I want to see everybody get paid and do well but the UFC built their business lowballing fighters and still almost went out of business.”I think Brown is right especially when it came to UFC, PFL and Ngannou.UFC did not give up their business model and held strong against Ngannou’s demands for more money. Ngannou goes to PFL to score huge paydays but can’t draw a crowd or fans to care and cost them a fortune.Brown is right and Ngannou is the best example to show this.Can anyone objectively say PFL didn’t make a massive mistake giving into Francis’s demands to sign him?