Media Former UFC veteran says putting fighters first and paying them what they demand will ruin MMA (look at PFL and Francis)

www.mmafighting.com

Matt Brown explains why ‘fighter first’ promotions like PFL and GFL are likely destined to fail

Matt Brown says he just doesn’t see how promotions like these so-called "fighter first" leagues PFL or GFL find any longterm success, especially compared to the UFC.
Matt Browns says Dana White’s UFC has been the only business model that is successful in mma, and that is done by lowballing fighters rather than putting them first.

I agree, organizations like PFL that pays stupid amounts of money to people like Francis Ngannou, won’t survive. They are screwed.

“There’s only been one truly successful fight promotion in history — the UFC… they did not build it by helping fighters. I think that’s where they’re all kind of f*cking up.

I say that as a former fighter, I want to see everybody get paid and do well but the UFC built their business lowballing fighters and still almost went out of business.”

I think Brown is right especially when it came to UFC, PFL and Ngannou.

UFC did not give up their business model and held strong against Ngannou’s demands for more money. Ngannou goes to PFL to score huge paydays but can’t draw a crowd or fans to care and cost them a fortune.

Brown is right and Ngannou is the best example to show this.

boxingnews.com

Ngannou vs. Ferreira Flops On PPV | MMA News

Francis Ngannou's fight with Renan Ferreira reportedly sold a dismal 10,000 buys on PPV. The news will not be positive for the PFL. Learn more at boxingnews.com
Can anyone objectively say PFL didn’t make a massive mistake giving into Francis’s demands to sign him?
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Remember earlier this year when Matt Brown said the fault of low fighter pay was the fighters? Bright guy
Click to expand...

Is what he is saying here wrong?

He is spitting facts.

Fact 1) ufc has been the only successful business model in mma.

Fact 2) UFC’s model is to lowball fighters
 
even if we says he right, i think there is a huge amount of middle ground between paying fighters whatever they ask for and giving 15% of the revenue while making record profit every year
 
Lower Pay = More Profit

Welcome to business 101
 
What problems PFL has are more likely to be due to acquiring Bellator than the one-off of signing Francis. A common downfall of businesses is expanding too big too fast, and their model of a regular "season" and bracket playoffs simply doesn't scale up well. It's true enough that a promotion just starting out and paying big $$$$$ for talent inevitably tanks (Affliction etc.); when you're putting yourself on the thinner margin of profits you don't have the reserves to ride out the loss of a big fight or an adverse outcome that is inevitable in the fight biz. But I think PFL had been stable enough to absorb one big name loss leader if that was all they had to deal with.
 
Matt Brown is an imbecile. I’ve tried listening to “Fighter vs Writer” several times when I’m desperate for content, and I just can’t do it. Sadly, his idiocy is exacerbated by his CTE.
 
