petr yan vs. umar nurmagodov

Goutfather
all your wife are belong to me
@Brown
- Joined
- Sep 16, 2019
- Messages
- 2,966
- Reaction score
- 3,975
that’s a better fight to make.
fig has done enough for a shot. i know petr said he wanted to fight fig on the last ppv of the year, but frankly that’s not fair to fig (who, btw, i believe would lose).
plus, if yan fights fig, they’re gonna give a shot to umar, fresh from
the russian aluminum recycling center. one ranked win in ufc, and he jumps over everyone else? no thanks. earn it like everyone else dude.
make umar fight petr yan.
disqus
fig has done enough for a shot. i know petr said he wanted to fight fig on the last ppv of the year, but frankly that’s not fair to fig (who, btw, i believe would lose).
plus, if yan fights fig, they’re gonna give a shot to umar, fresh from
the russian aluminum recycling center. one ranked win in ufc, and he jumps over everyone else? no thanks. earn it like everyone else dude.
make umar fight petr yan.
disqus