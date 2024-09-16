petr yan vs. umar nurmagodov

that’s a better fight to make.

fig has done enough for a shot. i know petr said he wanted to fight fig on the last ppv of the year, but frankly that’s not fair to fig (who, btw, i believe would lose).

plus, if yan fights fig, they’re gonna give a shot to umar, fresh from
the russian aluminum recycling center. one ranked win in ufc, and he jumps over everyone else? no thanks. earn it like everyone else dude.

make umar fight petr yan.

Yan beat up old man Faber and people think he’s the goat
 
Yan would destroy Umar. I don’t think the Nurmagomedov minions wanna see that fight.
 
Umar is ranked above Figgy. Beating Sandhagen >> beating Vera. I think Figgy loses to Sandhagen. You're just a Dagi hater trying to delay the inevitable.
 
That being said Umar is next. If you are -200 vs the champ then you get the title shot by default.
 
that’s a silly idea. why would we ever let oddsmakers determine who gets a shot? who sets the odds, and why? ever wonder that? we already have enough shady factors meddling in the outcomes of fights, we don’t need to let the gambling industry determine matchmaking too.

no. but i don’t appreciate these mma dynasties where one guy gets to leap over a division because of his name or gym.

be rational: umar is ranked because he won one fight against a ranked guy, and he was given that fight because of his name. he’s got 6 fights total in ufc. in the time since umar has been in the ufc, fig has won four fights against ranked guys, including three at umar’s weight class, and a title fight at the weight class below. meanwhile every one of umar’s opponents besides cory has been unranked, including two guys making ufc debut, and a guy with a losing record in ufc.

if umar is so good, he can beat another ranked opponent to prove it. frankly, that would still be a fast tracked title shot, so he’d have nothing to complain about. making fig defeat 4 ranked opponents is absurd, especially given that he’s a recent champ from another division.
 
you might be right. why is that? is it some sort of russian comradery thing, or is ufc trying to strategically save its contenders based on their regional appeal?
 
People make the odds. Oddsmakers just give opening lines

The fact is Umar has beaten the best fighter outside of OMalley and Merab. And did so easily. He gets the shot
 
Only Fant and Chito were ranked. Washed Garbrandt wasn't even ranked when he beat him

Nobody cares about wins in a different weight class. Sandhagen > Fant and Chito. Umar > Fig
 
