petr yan vs. umar nurmagodov

that’s a silly idea. why would we ever let oddsmakers determine who gets a shot? who sets the odds, and why? ever wonder that? we already have enough shady factors meddling in the outcomes of fights, we don’t need to let the gambling industry determine matchmaking too.





no. but i don’t appreciate these mma dynasties where one guy gets to leap over a division because of his name or gym.



be rational: umar is ranked because he won one fight against a ranked guy, and he was given that fight because of his name. he’s got 6 fights total in ufc. in the time since umar has been in the ufc, fig has won four fights against ranked guys, including three at umar’s weight class, and a title fight at the weight class below. meanwhile every one of umar’s opponents besides cory has been unranked, including two guys making ufc debut, and a guy with a losing record in ufc.



if umar is so good, he can beat another ranked opponent to prove it. frankly, that would still be a fast tracked title shot, so he’d have nothing to complain about. making fig defeat 4 ranked opponents is absurd, especially given that he’s a recent champ from another division.