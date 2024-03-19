Petr Yan Tore HIs ACL vs Dong - Out For 6+ Months

Ex-UFC bantamweight champ Yan has torn ACL Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan is set to have surgery for a torn ACL, he announced on social media on Tuesday.

Petr Yan will undergo surgery on a torn ACL on Tuesday, the former UFC bantamweight champion announced on social media.Yan (17-5) revealed multiple injuries in a post on X."MRI confirmed ACL rupture, meniscus tear and groin injury," Yan wrote. "Surgery is scheduled for [Tuesday]. Nothing will break me, I'm determined to come back stronger than ever in no time."Daniel Rubenstein, Yan's manager, told ESPN on Tuesday that his fighter tore his ACL during the first round of his March 9 win over Song Yadong at UFC 299.Yan faces a 9-12 month recovery following surgery, Rubenstein added.This is Yan's 2nd ACL tear. Bad Luck for the guy. Out for probably 9-10 months again.