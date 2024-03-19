Petr Yan Tore HIs ACL vs Dong - Out For 6+ Months

Ex-UFC bantamweight champ Yan has torn ACL

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan is set to have surgery for a torn ACL, he announced on social media on Tuesday.
Petr Yan will undergo surgery on a torn ACL on Tuesday, the former UFC bantamweight champion announced on social media.

Yan (17-5) revealed multiple injuries in a post on X.

"MRI confirmed ACL rupture, meniscus tear and groin injury," Yan wrote. "Surgery is scheduled for [Tuesday]. Nothing will break me, I'm determined to come back stronger than ever in no time."


Daniel Rubenstein, Yan's manager, told ESPN on Tuesday that his fighter tore his ACL during the first round of his March 9 win over Song Yadong at UFC 299.

Yan faces a 9-12 month recovery following surgery, Rubenstein added.


This is Yan's 2nd ACL tear. Bad Luck for the guy. Out for probably 9-10 months again.
 
Well that fucking sucks. Second time too huh? Explains the hesitancy in the last fights
 
Yeah, hate to be a negative Nancy but I wouldn't be surprised if that's it for him. He's already older.
 
got dayum 2nd tear?
introduce this man to some nordic hamstring curls.
 
I find it hard to believe he fought with the ACL since the 1st round, would need to rewatch. Just saying because that was a hell of a performance by Yan, it's a shame this injury happened. It seemed he found renewed motivation in that fight.
 
Yan should only fight where commissions allow him to wear a wrap. Wearing the wrap will go a long way. Recently in boxing Kholmatov who has had history of knee issues wasn't allowed a wrap. He tore his knee again during fight and happened to lose fight with seconds to go.
 
ugh groin injuries by themselves are the worst, at least he can batch the ACL recovery with the groin recovery and knock out 2 birds with 1 stone
 
Godspeed, tiny warrior. You could tell he wanted that win with his heart and soul.
 
The guy is cursed. He does one good fight, his body falls into pieces. What's worse, he had to get a groin injury against yadong. Dramatic.
 
