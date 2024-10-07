Pereira's challengers for next year

-Jan: He is #4 ranked currently and he has been the only one able to go to the distance with Pereira at LHW. He actually took him to a Split Desicion that's why I think he gotta get another shot, he can definitely go toe to toe at stand up with those heavy hands (the legendary Polish power) and he also has some devasting low kicks and body kicks. He has been a champion before and defended it, and suoer important to point out he has some ground game and good TD's, so he can mix it up well, that's how he beat Adeaanya and almost beat Pereira himself.... Idk why he hasn't fought anymore lately but he needs to come back asap and get in the mix because if they want somebody with the most chances of beating Pereira they gotta call that man.

-Ankalaev: He is the #2 ranked currently, and since Pereira has been beating on all the top strikers in the division it seems like they are only going to be able to stop this man by taking him to the ground, that seems like the only way to beat him so far and if somebody can do that in this division, that's Ankalaev, stylistically the worst match up possible for Pereira atm. I know he got a fight coming soon so if he wins he is definitely facing Pereira next (he just gotta stop with that Abu Dabhi shit and get in the paint with Pereira wherever they tell him)

-Rakic: He is the #5 ranked currently and I think he got excellent stand up (fast, powerfull, technical, athletic, long, tall), I would like to see him beating Ankalaev so he can get the TS so we could see another high level stand up battle because this man is legit, but even if he loses he could still get a TS next year with a win or 2 because he would definitely beat Jamaha Hill + Pereira is running out if challengers already. But yeah he is an amazing striker... He was beating on Jiri baaad before getting caught, he was also beating Jan before the injury, he is mainly a striker but he would take the fight to the ground if he has to.

Now with the other divisions, I don't think Pereira should drop back down to MW (and make all that effort with the weight cut) to fight Dricus who just git the belt so he has no big name yet he is not a draw. He should only and only drop back down to 185 if Adesanya gets the belt back because their fights are huge and they are 1-1 in MMA so they can settle the score.

Going up to HW only if it's a big fight imo, because he can definitely add some 3 more title defenses at LHW next year and keep making history.

Thoughts?
 
Should be winner of Rakic vs Ankalaev next. Jan should win a fight first. Jan and Jamahal have something in common, got beaten by Alex and whine non stop. Both should fight each other or give the younger contenders a chance.
 
Ank vs Racik winner almost certainly next.

If Alex wins that... then we're either looking at rematch territory, or someone is going to have to change divisions. If I were Hill I'd be calling out Jan.
 
Unfortunately LHW dont really have young contenders, but Nikita Krylov, Carlos Ulberg, Volkan Oezdemir even though they are not young they should be given a fight at the top.

You can't just lose and cry a rematch like Jan did. He hasnt fought since he lost to Alex, doesn't make sense to give him a title fight. He needs to at least win 2 fights.
 
