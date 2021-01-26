Pepper spray, OC spray, capsicum spray, mace etc.

Hotora86

Hotora86

war in the ring, never outside
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 26, 2009
Messages
19,204
Reaction score
5,717
I searched for a thread on this topic, last one I found was from 2009 so I decided to start a new one.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pepper_spray

I've started carrying Pepper spray last year and I do feel safer having it with me. Luckily I haven't had to really spray anyone but I did use it once to persuade a dog owner to recall his large dog when it ran toward my kid with possible bad intentions (it had no leash or muzzle). I aimed at the dog, not the owner.

I looked into legality (see wiki above) and was surprised to find that my country (Poland) had the most liberal approach to Pepper spray in the world! Sprays are not considered a weapon here and they can be carried by anyone without registration or permission.

The European Union does not regulate Pepper spray, leaving member countries free to regulate it themselves. Pepper sprays are illegal for civilians in: Belgium, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway. Pepper spray requires a license in Finland and many other non-EU countries.

In the United Kingdom Pepper spray is illegal under Section 5(1)(b) of the Firearms Act 1968: "A person commits an offence if [...] he has in his possession [...] any weapon of whatever description designed or adapted for the discharge of any noxious liquid, gas or other thing."

In the USA Pepper spray can be legally purchased and carried in all 50 states. Some states regulate the maximum allowed strength of the pepper spray, age restriction, content and use.

In Canada Pepper spray designed to be used against people is considered a prohibited weapon. Any similar canister with the labels reading "dog spray" or "bear spray", while legal to be carried by anyone, is against the law if its use causes "a risk of imminent death or serious bodily harm to another person".

All that being said - what is Your experience with Pepper spray?
  • Is it legal where you live?
  • Do you carry it around?
  • Ever had to use it?
  • Was it effective?
Thanks for your answers, looking forward to expanding my knowledge in this thread.
 
I’ll share this one story, an older women was doing a circumnavigation on her own, concerned about security and the gun laws being what they are around the world, she found a way to have a measure of safety..She had several fire extinguishers filled up with OC and kept them at various locations on her boat..I thought it was a good idea..
 
Hotora86 said:
I searched for a thread on this topic, last one I found was from 2009 so I decided to start a new one.

All that being said - what is Your experience with Pepper spray?
  • Is it legal where you live?
  • Do you carry it around?
  • Ever had to use it?
  • Was it effective?
Thanks for your answers, looking forward to expanding my knowledge in this thread.
Click to expand...

I used to have a can of Counter Assault Bear Spray in the early 90s. It was tough stuff, I liked it.

Nowadays in Texas you can carry like 4oz or so of mace. Any more than that is prohibited and these days the stuff is a lot weaker than what they used to sell.
Some counties in Texas have funny laws about things like mace, and sticks etc, but you can carry a handgun , (with a license) or a rifle.

Anytime I'm out bicycle training I carry a CO2 BB pistol on the bicycle for straw dogs. Works better than mace.

There's usually a 45ACP in my vehicle.
 
genecop said:
I’ll share this one story, an older women was doing a circumnavigation on her own, concerned about security and the gun laws being what they are around the world, she found a way to have a measure of safety..She had several fire extinguishers filled up with OC and kept them at various locations on her boat..I thought it was a good idea..
Click to expand...


What was her plan for a fire?
 
Chesten_Hesten said:
I used to have a can of Counter Assault Bear Spray in the early 90s. It was tough stuff, I liked it.

Nowadays in Texas you can carry like 4oz or so of mace. Any more than that is prohibited and these days the stuff is a lot weaker than what they used to sell.
Some counties in Texas have funny laws about things like mace, and sticks etc, but you can carry a handgun , (with a license) or a rifle.

Anytime I'm out bicycle training I carry a CO2 BB pistol on the bicycle for straw dogs. Works better than mace.

There's usually a 45ACP in my vehicle.
Click to expand...
Have you ever had to use mace on people or animals?
 
Hotora86 said:
Have you ever had to use mace on people or animals?
Click to expand...

Yes, i used the bear mace a couple times on dogs chasig me while cycling.

It worked quite well.

If i could still get the same ol good stuff, i'd buy another can.

I believe the old counter assault was 10%-20%

Now the Shit's like 2%
https://www.counterassault.com/bear-spray/

WTF, have the bears become pussies where more isn't necessary?
 
Gregolian said:
I've been maced twice by accident... with cop stuff too and that shit SUCKS.
Click to expand...
Oh fuck. How did that happen? What's the feeling like? How long does it last?
 
Hotora86 said:
Oh fuck. How did that happen? What's the feeling like? How long does it last?
Click to expand...
First one was my dad and I cleaning out the garage when I was like7 or 8 and we found some old cop mace he had and he sprayed it out the garage door to see if it still worked and the shit floated back and hit me.

Second time was as a bouncer a cop went to use it on a giy that was fighting me and it hit me.

It fucking sucked.
 
Been hit with it while fighting with a suspect. Got completely coated, both arms and my face.

It was effective enough to give me a chance to gain control of the guy. It sucked for me but I was able to keep going.

Was in a store and it affected a ton of other officers who showed to assist as well.
 
Hotora86 said:
All that being said - what is Your experience with Pepper spray?
  • Is it legal where you live?
  • Do you carry it around?
  • Ever had to use it?
  • Was it effective?
Thanks for your answers, looking forward to expanding my knowledge in this thread.
Click to expand...

Just necro'ing this for posterity's sake. Below I'll be providing info more on having been on the receiving end as much as having had to use it.

I have been told I am part of that weird, tiny percentage of people that OC doesn't affect like it does most of the population. Over the years I had a few token experiences with it at my old job (crew chief sprayed an aggressive dog, I caught some that lingered in the air but it didn't really do anything other than make my throat tickle). Ditto for when I first started working at my current job at the jail when I walked into blocks where other shifts had previously cut loose with the PepperBall.

My first experience taking an honest shot of OC was during a use-of-force incident. Long story short, I had a dude in a body lock, pinning one arm because I believed (correctly, as it later turned out) that he was reaching for a weapon inside his jumpsuit. My partner was spraying him at the same time and I caught some of the over-spray on the corner of my left eye. I distinctly remember my eyelid doing a bunch of rapid involuntarily twitches/spasms, but I managed to blink it out and basically continue at 100%. Everyone else -- even the backup officers who showed up minutes later -- was reduced to a coughing wreck just from walking into the block. My face felt like it had a mild sunburn and I scrubbed it with some Dawn dish soap in Medical and went on with my day. The two inmates who got sprayed acted like their faces had been doused in sulfuric acid. The first one turned away the moment he got hit and complied, the other (who had taken the time to "armor up" with blankets wrapped around his face/neck) managed to walk around and tussle a bit, but not very effectively... and he paid for it later in spades during decon.

Fast-forward to my official OC spray certification. It was supposed to just be a singular stripe just above my eyebrow which would -- in theory -- drip down across my face. My instructor landed low on my lip with the initial squirt and immediately did a motherfucking Zorro "Z" up across my entire face. Students were required to open their eyes, make eye contact with the instructor, give their name & agency, and then proceed to run an obstacle course that involved striking pads held other students. At the end you had to handcuff & search a mock inmate before uncuffing them. Then, after all that was done, you were allowed to decon outside. Again... not as bad as it sounds. Throughout the entire course, the OC did fuck all to me. I had full vision and was only vaguely aware of a persistent burn on my forehead, basically like a bad sunburn I guess.

Things didn't really get "bad" until I started to decontaminate. That's when it really reached my eyes in earnest and caused them to involuntarily close, at which point it took me a while to force them open. It was more annoying than painful/distressing. The burn on my upper face intensified like hell during this time after the first bit of water hit me, got pretty intense for a few minutes... and then I was pretty much fine. Surprisingly the best relief isn't water or baby shampoo or milk or any of that shit, but rather a cold breeze. That's absolute heaven after you've been OC'd. Sure, get some water on you and some of the shampoo to get what excess you can off your pores, but after that... just go stand in front of a fan or AC on full blast while taking deep breaths.

I will note that the target matters a lot. For whatever reason I guess OC just doesn't affect me as much as it does others. While the instructor was complimenting me for my "calm composure" or whatever the fuck during decon, my partner meanwhile was literally hyperventilating and red in the face. I've seen/heard of the same phenomenon at the jail, too. Some inmates catch the tiniest bit of spray and act like you threw lava on them. Others have been doused from scalp to chin, calmly wiped it off with their sleeve, and then looked the officer in the eye before asking if they could go take a shower.

------------------------------

So to answer the questions directly:
  • Yes, there are exceedingly few regulations on OC in my state (Georgia).
  • Yes. At work I carry Sabre Red Crossfire (MK-3 1.5 oz, Stream) on my duty belt. When I'm on my time and out doing whatever, I carry a little pocket-sized canister of POM flip-top spray.
  • No. Seen it used, but haven't personally used it yet. All the situations that got close I've luckily been able to deescalate.
  • Yeah -- in the one situation where it happened in front of me, it more or less did its job and oh boy did both guys regret their life choices after the fact. That said, read above for the disclaimer.
 
Safton said:
Just necro'ing this for posterity's sake. Below I'll be providing info more on having been on the receiving end as much as having had to use it.

I have been told I am part of that weird, tiny percentage of people that OC doesn't affect like it does most of the population. Over the years I had a few token experiences with it at my old job (crew chief sprayed an aggressive dog, I caught some that lingered in the air but it didn't really do anything other than make my throat tickle). Ditto for when I first started working at my current job at the jail when I walked into blocks where other shifts had previously cut loose with the PepperBall.

My first experience taking an honest shot of OC was during a use-of-force incident. Long story short, I had a dude in a body lock, pinning one arm because I believed (correctly, as it later turned out) that he was reaching for a weapon inside his jumpsuit. My partner was spraying him at the same time and I caught some of the over-spray on the corner of my left eye. I distinctly remember my eyelid doing a bunch of rapid involuntarily twitches/spasms, but I managed to blink it out and basically continue at 100%. Everyone else -- even the backup officers who showed up minutes later -- was reduced to a coughing wreck just from walking into the block. My face felt like it had a mild sunburn and I scrubbed it with some Dawn dish soap in Medical and went on with my day. The two inmates who got sprayed acted like their faces had been doused in sulfuric acid. The first one turned away the moment he got hit and complied, the other (who had taken the time to "armor up" with blankets wrapped around his face/neck) managed to walk around and tussle a bit, but not very effectively... and he paid for it later in spades during decon.

Fast-forward to my official OC spray certification. It was supposed to just be a singular stripe just above my eyebrow which would -- in theory -- drip down across my face. My instructor landed low on my lip with the initial squirt and immediately did a motherfucking Zorro "Z" up across my entire face. Students were required to open their eyes, make eye contact with the instructor, give their name & agency, and then proceed to run an obstacle course that involved striking pads held other students. At the end you had to handcuff & search a mock inmate before uncuffing them. Then, after all that was done, you were allowed to decon outside. Again... not as bad as it sounds. Throughout the entire course, the OC did fuck all to me. I had full vision and was only vaguely aware of a persistent burn on my forehead, basically like a bad sunburn I guess.

Things didn't really get "bad" until I started to decontaminate. That's when it really reached my eyes in earnest and caused them to involuntarily close, at which point it took me a while to force them open. It was more annoying than painful/distressing. The burn on my upper face intensified like hell during this time after the first bit of water hit me, got pretty intense for a few minutes... and then I was pretty much fine. Surprisingly the best relief isn't water or baby shampoo or milk or any of that shit, but rather a cold breeze. That's absolute heaven after you've been OC'd. Sure, get some water on you and some of the shampoo to get what excess you can off your pores, but after that... just go stand in front of a fan or AC on full blast while taking deep breaths.

I will note that the target matters a lot. For whatever reason I guess OC just doesn't affect me as much as it does others. While the instructor was complimenting me for my "calm composure" or whatever the fuck during decon, my partner meanwhile was literally hyperventilating and red in the face. I've seen/heard of the same phenomenon at the jail, too. Some inmates catch the tiniest bit of spray and act like you threw lava on them. Others have been doused from scalp to chin, calmly wiped it off with their sleeve, and then looked the officer in the eye before asking if they could go take a shower.

------------------------------

So to answer the questions directly:
  • Yes, there are exceedingly few regulations on OC in my state (Georgia).
  • Yes. At work I carry Sabre Red Crossfire (MK-3 1.5 oz, Stream) on my duty belt. When I'm on my time and out doing whatever, I carry a little pocket-sized canister of POM flip-top spray.
  • No. Seen it used, but haven't personally used it yet. All the situations that got close I've luckily been able to deescalate.
  • Yeah -- in the one situation where it happened in front of me, it more or less did its job and oh boy did both guys regret their life choices after the fact. That said, read above for the disclaimer.
Click to expand...
Thanks for the long post Sherbro!
I was considering getting it back when I asked the question - and I did.

I now carry it at all times and it feels good to have it. I've only used it once on an aggressive dog - it worked very well, dog ran away.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,743
Messages
56,603,509
Members
175,305
Latest member
luvzo

Share this page

Back
Top