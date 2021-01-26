Pepper spray, OC spray, capsicum spray, mace etc.

Hotora86
I searched for a thread on this topic, last one I found was from 2009 so I decided to start a new one.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pepper_spray
I've started carrying Pepper spray last year and I do feel safer having it with me. Luckily I haven't had to really spray anyone but I did use it once to persuade a dog owner to recall his large dog when it ran toward my kid with possible bad intentions (it had no leash or muzzle). I aimed at the dog, not the owner.
I looked into legality (see wiki above) and was surprised to find that my country (Poland) had the most liberal approach to Pepper spray in the world! Sprays are not considered a weapon here and they can be carried by anyone without registration or permission.
The European Union does not regulate Pepper spray, leaving member countries free to regulate it themselves. Pepper sprays are illegal for civilians in: Belgium, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway. Pepper spray requires a license in Finland and many other non-EU countries.
In the United Kingdom Pepper spray is illegal under Section 5(1)(b) of the Firearms Act 1968: "A person commits an offence if [...] he has in his possession [...] any weapon of whatever description designed or adapted for the discharge of any noxious liquid, gas or other thing."
In the USA Pepper spray can be legally purchased and carried in all 50 states. Some states regulate the maximum allowed strength of the pepper spray, age restriction, content and use.
In Canada Pepper spray designed to be used against people is considered a prohibited weapon. Any similar canister with the labels reading "dog spray" or "bear spray", while legal to be carried by anyone, is against the law if its use causes "a risk of imminent death or serious bodily harm to another person".
All that being said - what is Your experience with Pepper spray?
- Is it legal where you live?
- Do you carry it around?
- Ever had to use it?
- Was it effective?