Pepper spray, OC spray, capsicum spray, mace etc.

I have been told I am part of that weird, tiny percentage of people that OC doesn't affect like it does most of the population. Over the years I had a few token experiences with it at my old job (crew chief sprayed an aggressive dog, I caught some that lingered in the air but it didn't really do anything other than make my throat tickle). Ditto for when I first started working at my current job at the jail when I walked into blocks where other shifts had previously cut loose with the PepperBall.



My first experience taking an honest shot of OC was during a use-of-force incident. Long story short, I had a dude in a body lock, pinning one arm because I believed (correctly, as it later turned out) that he was reaching for a weapon inside his jumpsuit. My partner was spraying him at the same time and I caught some of the over-spray on the corner of my left eye. I distinctly remember my eyelid doing a bunch of rapid involuntarily twitches/spasms, but I managed to blink it out and basically continue at 100%. Everyone else -- even the backup officers who showed up minutes later -- was reduced to a coughing wreck just from walking into the block. My face felt like it had a mild sunburn and I scrubbed it with some Dawn dish soap in Medical and went on with my day. The two inmates who got sprayed acted like their faces had been doused in sulfuric acid. The first one turned away the moment he got hit and complied, the other (who had taken the time to "armor up" with blankets wrapped around his face/neck) managed to walk around and tussle a bit, but not very effectively... and he paid for it later in spades during decon.



Fast-forward to my official OC spray certification. It was supposed to just be a singular stripe just above my eyebrow which would -- in theory -- drip down across my face. My instructor landed low on my lip with the initial squirt and immediately did a motherfucking Zorro "Z" up across my entire face. Students were required to open their eyes, make eye contact with the instructor, give their name & agency, and then proceed to run an obstacle course that involved striking pads held other students. At the end you had to handcuff & search a mock inmate before uncuffing them. Then, after all that was done, you were allowed to decon outside. Again... not as bad as it sounds. Throughout the entire course, the OC did fuck all to me. I had full vision and was only vaguely aware of a persistent burn on my forehead, basically like a bad sunburn I guess.



Things didn't really get "bad" until I started to decontaminate. That's when it really reached my eyes in earnest and caused them to involuntarily close, at which point it took me a while to force them open. It was more annoying than painful/distressing. The burn on my upper face intensified like hell during this time after the first bit of water hit me, got pretty intense for a few minutes... and then I was pretty much fine. Surprisingly the best relief isn't water or baby shampoo or milk or any of that shit, but rather a cold breeze. That's absolute heaven after you've been OC'd. Sure, get some water on you and some of the shampoo to get what excess you can off your pores, but after that... just go stand in front of a fan or AC on full blast while taking deep breaths.



I will note that the target matters a lot. For whatever reason I guess OC just doesn't affect me as much as it does others. While the instructor was complimenting me for my "calm composure" or whatever the fuck during decon, my partner meanwhile was literally hyperventilating and red in the face. I've seen/heard of the same phenomenon at the jail, too. Some inmates catch the tiniest bit of spray and act like you threw lava on them. Others have been doused from scalp to chin, calmly wiped it off with their sleeve, and then looked the officer in the eye before asking if they could go take a shower.