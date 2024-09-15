People crying about OMalley tonight

You don't like MMA.



You like striking. Or maybe twitch or tik tok.



Sean was largely only where he was due to favourable match making until the title shot.



A guy whose grappling is that poor should never be champ.



He was embarrassingly bad. His grappling is so bad, he couldn't do anything effective tonight. Merab must have thrown double the strikes he did too.



If you're upset about tonight, be upset at OMalley for being so embarrassingly crap in key components of the sport that he supposedly trains full time for.



He looked a complete newb in there.



He basically got a title shot off one win - Yan. And even that was a bs decision that realistically he lost. He didn't beat anyone else of note before getting Aljo.



Very lucky boy who got exposed tonight