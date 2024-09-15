People crying about OMalley tonight

You don't like MMA.

You like striking. Or maybe twitch or tik tok.

Sean was largely only where he was due to favourable match making until the title shot.

A guy whose grappling is that poor should never be champ.

He was embarrassingly bad. His grappling is so bad, he couldn't do anything effective tonight. Merab must have thrown double the strikes he did too.

If you're upset about tonight, be upset at OMalley for being so embarrassingly crap in key components of the sport that he supposedly trains full time for.

He looked a complete newb in there.

He basically got a title shot off one win - Yan. And even that was a bs decision that realistically he lost. He didn't beat anyone else of note before getting Aljo.

Very lucky boy who got exposed tonight
 
Sean was fine it was just a terrible match up for him - Merab does that shit to everyone.

Sean found success with the body work late but it was far too late. He did his best.

Sean isn't my cup of tea but I don't think he should be disparaged - Merab is an animal.
 
I mean Sean didn't do all that bad relative to Merab's other opponents.

Funny thing is I don't even think we saw a fraction of Merab's cardio potential tonight, he couldn't exactly be as aggressive and forward moving as he usually is against other opponents. Underrated fight IQ by him tonight IMO, some of his takedowns were very well timed, he's more skilled than people think.
 
Merab is a good wrestler with a strong chin, good cardio and hard to ko. This was always going to be hard for Sean. He isn’t the best bw, but is the most popular. He will still get more ts because of who he is and his style of fighting. He probably won’t ever beat merab and will struggle a lot with umar, but he was till a champ at one point and will continue his I be popular. Will get money fights down the road. I think that is why he ultimately fights is for money. I’m sure the ufc will throw him a bone for his next fight and give him a primary striker.
 
No, he just got cucked and got his head pressed against Merabs nuts while getting verbally berated all fight…


We’re not buying that spin lol

I didn't expect Herb to call out Sean so early for cheating. He let him get away with a lot more blatant cheating against Yan.

The "let's work" when Merab is clearly advancing position and landing strikes was also strange. Herb's refereeing and the two 48-47's tells me a Canelo fix was in place.
 
He has like 12 UFC fights and only 2 decent wins

Aljo obviously. Outstanding
Chito

The Yan split decision is bs. He clearly lost.

The rest of his resume is a joke.

Everyone remember him admittedly fighting lay up cans

I think tonight showed that the Aljo win, whilst epic, will likely be a flash in the pan and any well rounded top MMA fighter will have his number
 
2 judges gave 48-47?

F me

Egregious
 
I agree he is personality isn’t my thing but I am also and old man in my 40’s. He isn’t the best all round bw but he will still fight for a title in the future I think that is all but guaranteed. Might not be a ufc champ again but will be popular and make money. I could see him gong to fw in next two years. I doubt he fairs better there but again I respect him as a fighter.
 
They will vote for Kamala. That'll show you.
 
I think Sean should try moving up. He seems like a guy who could benefit from adding a little weight too his frame. I've always thought that. He's just too scrawny at 135.

Between Umar, Sandhagen, Merab.. I think all those guys will beat him with takedowns
 
I think part of it is for show.. have heard some positive things about him outside of the cage personality wise.. and he is funny at times.. but he is also far from my favorite fighter, but I don't think its fair to disparage these guys.. they put a lot on the line to put on the show for the fans, and he did his best.. Merab just has the more effective style for him and he found his weakness too late. That doesn't mean he fucking sucks or is a loser like OP is claiming.
 
