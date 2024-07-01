Peak LHW Rumble or Potan?

RIP Anthony Rumble Johnson.



I noticed while I was watching Potan vs Jiri yesterday I got that feeling that Potan will get the KO eventually in just don't know how or when. Then after the fight it realized I hadn't felt that way about a fighter since Rumble. Rumble came in you just knew he was going to knock his opponent out you just didn't know how or when it would happen. When Rumble hit DC with that falcon punch in their first fight I thought it was over.



But back to the question: who do you think wins? Peak Rumble or Potan. Potan isn't all the sudden going to use his BJJ to get a RNC and even if he did rumble is a much better wrestler and that path would probably most likely end up with Potan on his back and rumble of top doing GnP. But a pure stand up fight between the 2? Who do you got?



I might be in the minority but I still have Rumble. Rumble could breathe on you and knock you unconscious.