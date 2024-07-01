Peak LHW Rumble or Potan?

  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Bend NvR Break

Bend NvR Break

Order to Chaos. Chaos to Order.
Dec 20, 2015
32,818
13,509
RIP Anthony Rumble Johnson.

I noticed while I was watching Potan vs Jiri yesterday I got that feeling that Potan will get the KO eventually in just don't know how or when. Then after the fight it realized I hadn't felt that way about a fighter since Rumble. Rumble came in you just knew he was going to knock his opponent out you just didn't know how or when it would happen. When Rumble hit DC with that falcon punch in their first fight I thought it was over.

But back to the question: who do you think wins? Peak Rumble or Potan. Potan isn't all the sudden going to use his BJJ to get a RNC and even if he did rumble is a much better wrestler and that path would probably most likely end up with Potan on his back and rumble of top doing GnP. But a pure stand up fight between the 2? Who do you got?

I might be in the minority but I still have Rumble. Rumble could breathe on you and knock you unconscious.
 
I think this is an insane fight if Rumble doesn't shoot. Rumble was a much better wrestler than Jan, Jiri, Hill, so he might just do that vs Poatan.

Rumble also had deceptively good defense and a great lead leg nobody ever talks about. Surprisingly tight punching sometimes too. I wouldn't be confident either guy wins, Rumble was never knocked out besides via eyepoke.
 
I think this is an insane fight if Rumble doesn't shoot. Rumble was a much better wrestler than Jan, Jiri, Hill, so he might just do that vs Poatan.

Rumble also had deceptively good defense and a great lead leg nobody ever talks about. Surprisingly tight punching sometimes too. I wouldn't be confident either guy wins, Rumble was never knocked out besides via eyepoke.
Rumble is a damn good wrestler. He though he fought like a dumbass in the rematch with DC he won the first round in the rematch using his wrestling against DC. It didn't last longer than a round because it drained him bad but Potan isn't DC.
 
Rumble panicked against Vitor. His panic against Alex would be next level.
He didn't panic wrestle. And that was still a horrible stand up. Rumble worked hard to get the TD, got the TD and was trying to catch his breath and they stood them up after like 10 seconds.
 
He didn't panic wrestle. And that was still a horrible stand up. Rumble worked hard to get the TD, got the TD and was trying to catch his breath and they stood them up after like 10 seconds.
I am not debating whether the stand ups were legit or not, that doesn't matter when discussing stand up. Fact is while it was standing rumble was shooting to save his life. Poatan would snipe him early. There's levels to this.
 
Poatan*
 
Poatan probably doesn't know how to do a rear-naked choke, so Rumble by mixing it up and getting the KO.
 
I love Alex as a fighter… but I’m riding with my boy Rumble. Better wrestling more athletic better lead leg switch kicker and his chin is fucking incredible. I’ve seen him spar against Tyron Spong many times while we were at Blackzilians even though Spong was better he definitely lost many rounds to him and Rumble was the noticeably more powerful striker in there. I would HATE to be hit by a prime Rumble with MMA gloves on. Dude is built different…and I can’t possibly overstate that his athleticism was just better than anyone I’ve seen. At the Blackzilians in a sea of sharks he always just looked like a fucking megaladon. His only knock is when he used to dehydrate himself diminishing his natural abilities…. LHW Rumble can beat any LHW from any era on a given night. Bro was different.

Rip brotha
 
rumble had a great chin too and good wrestling that actually took down dc and controlled him and had gnp ability.i would pick prime rumble if i were betting
 
This question has already been addressed, and there's really only one answer. Rumble would have a puncher's chance, but Alex is a MUCH more skilled and nuanced striker. Rumble obviously has a chance of landing a killshot, but Alex would be a heavy favorite.

I suppose an argument could be made for Rumble using his wrestling, but he never really used his wrestling once he left WW.
 
Rumble beat prime Gus, prime Glover and Prime Phil Davis.

Rumble is a better wrestler than anyone Poatan has ever fought too.

Rumble by Poatan fanboy crushing KO.
Also he didn't just beat them, he completely crushed them. People are forgetting how good Rumble was in his prime. He was just unlucky to come up when DC and juiced Jones were at the top of the division.
 
Prime Rumble was a scary MFer. He was more well rounded then Alex with better movement. I have no idea who hits harder, but I think Rumble takes it.
 
Pure stand-up? I got Poatan 7/10.

MMA? I got it more like 6/10 Rumble.
 
