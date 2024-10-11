Peña outstruck Raquel by 47% in round 1- She won that fight!!!!

In the recent women’s bantamweight fight between Juliana Peña and Raquel Pennington, Peña walked away with a split decision victory, but there’s been a lot of debate surrounding the first round. I’m challenging all you Sherbums over at Sherdog to take another look at that round and re-evaluate who actually won it.

Peña clearly outstruck Pennington 25 to 17 in that first round, and when you do the math, that’s a 47% difference in Peña’s favor. Despite what some might say, the stats back her up in that round. So why are so many people convinced that Pennington won?

I think it’s the visual bias against Peña’s sloppy striking mechanics. Yeah, we all know Peña doesn’t have the cleanest form—her punches can look awkward—but that doesn’t mean they weren’t landing. She was catching Pennington on the chin multiple times, especially when Raquel would lunge forward. Peña was intercepting her strikes cleanly, but because of the unorthodox way she throws punches, it seems like a lot of fans are just brushing that off.

So, I’m calling on everyone here to rewatch that first round without letting Peña’s weird punching style cloud your judgment. Look at the stats, and look at who was actually landing more. Let’s discuss who really won that round based on facts, not aesthetics.
 
Who cares? Nobody give a damn about those 2 nobodies.

That belt became worthless once Amanda retired.
 
Sherbros would give Colby Covington the round against Ngannou if he landed 50 pillow hand punches vs Ngannou landing only 2 shots that nearly KO'd him lol.
 
This is a typical shertard autistic post. You need to pay attention to the actual fights and not just the numbers by themselves.
 
