Yup, ngl kid looks promising. Very clean and accurate, composed and just smooth with it. Looking forward to his next challenge

There’s certain things you can’t teach. I remember Jorge in his prime had this uncanny ability to slip punches at the exact second before impact with the most minimal movement… Talbott has something similar to that where he has no exaggeration in his defense and gets just enough out of the way to take the pop out of significant strikes and remain in position to land counters.I hope his team can continue to build him up appropriately.I haven’t been this impressed with a new FW since Lopes and Topuria before him.