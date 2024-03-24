Media Payton Talbott Is Sean O'Malley 2.0 - Update: Calls Out Dominick Cruz Next Fight

Jesus christ he looks crisp and he supposedly has really good BJJ as well.
He just ran through another touted prospect.

Update: He's called out Dominick Cruz which is a solid callout
 
I know one when I see one. I said the same about O'Malley back in like 18 or 19 (look it up, there's a thread out there somewhere).

This kid just has it.
 
He has some very impressive intangibles… his shot placement and ability to roll with punches at the precise point are very impressive, that’s just natural talent.


With some good coaching and management this guy can be a player at FW… the UFC may have found a hidden gem.
 
He's got a lot of ACCURATE POWER for that weight class. A dangerous combo.
 
Of he gets Tdd he could ne a force. He's building momentum for certsin
 
He looked really fucking good but so have guys like Kyler Phillips against the likes of Song Yadong. Extremely premature. He had zero heat coming back his way.

Definitely a talent to keep an eye on but 135 is a killer division.
 
Pump the breaks bro, you guys always do this.

Not saying he doesn't have a lot of upside but sheesh wait until these guys face actual top comp before declaring them future champions.
 
Actualized174 said:
Yup, ngl kid looks promising. Very clean and accurate, composed and just smooth with it. Looking forward to his next challenge
There’s certain things you can’t teach. I remember Jorge in his prime had this uncanny ability to slip punches at the exact second before impact with the most minimal movement… Talbott has something similar to that where he has no exaggeration in his defense and gets just enough out of the way to take the pop out of significant strikes and remain in position to land counters.


I hope his team can continue to build him up appropriately.


I haven’t been this impressed with a new FW since Lopes and Topuria before him.
 
