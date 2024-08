Russia agrees to free Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan in multi-country prisoner swap The exchange was happening Thursday.

This is breaking news, and I’ll update the OP as new details emerge:Russia and the United States have agreed to swap prisoners in an extraordinary multipart deal, according to senior Biden administration official.The swap will allow the two wrongfully detained American citizens held by Moscow, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, to return home.Business Insider, citing Bloomberg, is claiming the exchange is already underway Edit: I updated thread title as multiple outlets are reporting that Whelan and Gershkovich are already free. It’s being reported that Vladimir Kara-Murza, a U.S. resident and husband to an American citizen is also being released. He was a prominent critic of Russia’s war in Ukraine who was sentenced to 25 years in a Russian prison for treason.EDIT #2: 24 prisoners involved in the deal.Among the Russians expected to be released: FSB Col. Vadim Krasikov, a hitman serving a life sentence in Germany for the 2019 murder of Chechen military commander Zelimkhan Sultanovich Khangoshvili. The swap is expected to take place in Turkey,