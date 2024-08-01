BFoe
This is breaking news, and I’ll update the OP as new details emerge:
Russia and the United States have agreed to swap prisoners in an extraordinary multipart deal, according to senior Biden administration official.
The swap will allow the two wrongfully detained American citizens held by Moscow, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, to return home.
Business Insider, citing Bloomberg, is claiming the exchange is already underway.
Russia freed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan in an exchange with the US, Bloombergreported Thursday.
It cited people familiar with the situation who asked for anonymity to discuss matters that have yet to be made public.
Gershkovich and Whelan were on their way to undisclosed locations outside Russia, per the outlet.
It said they had been exchanged Russian prisoners being held by the US and unnamed allied nations. It didn't say who.
Edit: I updated thread title as multiple outlets are reporting that Whelan and Gershkovich are already free. It’s being reported that Vladimir Kara-Murza, a U.S. resident and husband to an American citizen is also being released. He was a prominent critic of Russia’s war in Ukraine who was sentenced to 25 years in a Russian prison for treason.
EDIT #2: 24 prisoners involved in the deal.
Among the Russians expected to be released: FSB Col. Vadim Krasikov, a hitman serving a life sentence in Germany for the 2019 murder of Chechen military commander Zelimkhan Sultanovich Khangoshvili. The swap is expected to take place in Turkey,
