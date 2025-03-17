  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Pakistan operation to free hostages after train hijacking ends with dozens killed

Security services claim to have rescued about 190 people being held by Baloch Liberation Army in remote area

Shah Meer Baloch in Islamabad

An operation to rescue hundreds of people taken hostage when a train was hijacked by a separatist militant group in remote south-west Pakistan has ended with dozens killed in the onslaught, a spokesperson for the army has said.

Pakistan’s security services claimed late on Wednesday to have rescued about 190 people who were being held captive after militants from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) blew up a railway line and launched an attack on the Jaffar Express train.

The hijacking took place as the train, which was carrying about 450 passengers, was travelling through a tunnel in the rugged mountains of Balochistan province on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said 33 militants and 21 hostages were killed, after military and security personnel launched an air and land offensive to take back control. The efforts had been hindered by the remote, treacherous terrain, which has made communication and mobilisation difficult.

The BLA had threatened to start killing hostages unless authorities met its 48-hour deadline for the release of Baloch political prisoners, activists and missing people it says had been abducted by the military.
hq720.jpg


On Wednesday night, the group claimed in a statement it had killed 50 of the hostages over Pakistan’s “failure to engage in a serious prisoner exchange”.

According to local media reports, the BLA had stationed suicide bombers in explosive vests close to some of the hostages, further complicating their rescue. “The terrorists are using innocent people as human shields,” an official told Radio Pakistan.

Yousaf Bashir was among the passengers who were allowed to leave the train. Describing the moment that the train was held up by the militants, he said: “There was a huge blast. Everyone was scared and people were screaming and crying loudly. We laid down during the blasts. Everyone laid down in the train as there was firing too.”

He said militants had come over after the firing stopped and demanded all the passengers get off the train or be killed. “They freed my children, my wife and me too. They warned us not to look back and kept walking. I did not see how many people there were left behind,” said Bashir.

19290493698_ff84d21e12_z.jpg

Those the BLA allowed to leave the train described walking overnight to safety through the rugged mountain terrain for more than seven hours.

In a written statement sent to the Guardian, the BLA said the hijacking was “a direct response to Pakistan’s decades-long colonial occupation of Balochistan and the relentless war crimes committed against the Baloch people”.

Balochistan, a vast and underdeveloped region bordering Iran and Afghanistan, has for decades been home to a separatist insurgency fighting against the Pakistani state and military, which it has accused of neglecting and exploiting the region.
18497954274_d303c447a3_z.jpg

“The Bolan operation is a tactical response to these atrocities, intended to demonstrate that the occupying forces are not invincible and that their continued presence in Balochistan will be met with unwavering resistance,” the BLA statement said.

The BLA has recently ramped up its operations in Balochistan and has been behind some of the worst terrorist attacks in Pakistan in the past few years.

Zahid Hussain, a security analyst, said the train hijacking was “unprecedented”. He added: “This attack shows the situation in Balochistan has become very challenging for the military. They have failed to contain the insurgency and militants are recruiting large numbers to carry out such attacks.”

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...ostage-amid-train-hijack-standoff-in-pakistan
 

Where is Balochistan and why is it the target of Iran and Pakistan strikes?​

This article is more than 1 year old
Region is divided between three countries and has a long history of resistance against Pakistan

Hannah Ellis-Petersen South Asia correspondent
princess-of-hope-hingol.jpg

Balochistan is a region with a distinct cultural and historical identity that is now divided between three countries: Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan. This week, Iran and Pakistan launched strikes across each other’s borders targeting militants in the Balochistan area.

The region takes its name from the Baloch tribe, who began inhabiting the area centuries ago, and has long been fought over and divided by rulers including the Persians and the British.


The largest portion of the region is in south-western Pakistan, which it joined in 1948 after independence. Though it is Pakistan’s largest province – comprising 44% of the total landmass – its arid, largely desert landscape is the country’s least inhabited and least economically developed region and has been blighted by problems for decades.

19050850898_ee93de3319_z.jpg




Balochistan has a long history of resistance against the government of Pakistan, and militant insurgencies by groups fighting for an independent state for the Baloch people began in 1948, emerging again in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and significantly post-2003. The people of Balochistan had long felt their region was neglected in terms of development and political representation, fuelling resentment towards the ruling establishment.

In response to the militant insurgency, Pakistan’s military, paramilitary and intelligence forces have overseen a long-running and bloody counterinsurgency and crackdown on the region, with tens of thousands of people “disappeared”, tortured and killed with impunity.

19094354735_2d5b4fba6e_z.jpg

The militant insurgency has also been a long-running source of tensions between Pakistan and its neighbour Iran, which have each accused the other of harbouring separatist terrorists. Cross-border attacks have killed scores of soldiers, police officers and civilians over the past five years.

Iran, in particular, has accused Pakistan of allowing militants from the Sunni separatist group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) to operate freely from Balochistan and carry out attacks on Iranian authorities. As recently as December 2023, 11 Iranian police officers were killed and several injured when Jaish al-Adl militants attacked a police station in Iran’s Sistan and Balochistan province.

In 2023, a total of 10 Pakistani soldiers and security personnel were killed in three separate attacks in Balochistan carried out by militants reportedly operating from the Iranian side.

While the two countries have exchanged barbs and Iran has taken low-level retaliatory action to such attacks, Tehran’s decision to carry out full-blown airstrikes against Pakistan on Tuesday, targeting alleged Jaish al-Adl militant bases in Balochistan, marked an unprecedented escalation of tensions.
18561258348_f9dc3fce7a_z.jpg

Pakistan’s decision to respond on Thursday with drone and rocket strikes on Iranian territory was equally unprecedented, pushing relations between the two countries to their worst in years and increasing fears of further regional instability.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/jan/18/where-balochistan-why-iran-pakistan-strikes
 
to stay on topic:
I am amazed that Pakista, India, Iran, Afghanistan are not at war with each other considering the numerous conflicts on their borders.. Especially scary considering Pakistan has nukes


to stay on topic:
I am amazed that Pakista, India, Iran, Afghanistan are not at war with each other considering the numerous conflicts on their borders.. Especially scary considering Pakistan has nukes
 
Fanu said:
cant wait for my kids to get a little bit older so I can buy them those lego train sets - as of now I am stuck with lego duplo train sets, altho cool they're not even close to lego city/technics cool :\


to stay on topic:
I am amazed that Pakista, India, Iran, Afghanistan are not at war with each other considering the numerous conflicts on their borders.. Especially scary considering Pakistan has nukes
Click to expand...
I dont think pakistan is willing to use the nukes and end their own existence.

I dont think pakistan is willing to use the nukes and end their own existence.
 
Flower2dPeople said:
Yep. India's been itching to push that button.
Click to expand...

Pakistan accuses India of sponsoring militant terror group after train hijacking​

A spokesperson offered no evidence for the claim after 26 people were killed on a train that was hijacked in Balochistan province on Tuesday

Pakistan’s military has accused neighbouring India of sponsoring militant groups in the south-west of the country as survivors recounted their ordeal from an unprecedented attack that killed 26 passengers on a hijacked train.

The scope of the attack in Balochistan province underscores the struggles that Pakistan faces to rein in militant groups.


In the attack on Tuesday, members of the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) ambushed a train in a remote area, took about 400 people onboard hostage and exchanged gunfire with security forces. The standoff lasted until late on Wednesday, when the army said 33 hijackers had been killed.

Oil- and mineral-rich Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest and least populated province. Baloch residents have long accused the central government of discrimination – a charge Islamabad denies.


The attack on the train has drawn international condemnation, including from the US, China, Turkey, Iran and the UK. On Friday, the members of the UN security council said it “condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack”.

The council said in a statement: “The members of the security council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.”

At a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif said “in this terrorist incident in Balochistan, and others before, the main sponsor is your eastern neighbour,” referring to India.

He offered no proof to support the accusation, which has been rejected by India. It was the first time the BLA – which has been fighting for independence and a greater share of the province’s resources – had hijacked a train, although it had attacked trains before.

Some attackers had escaped and a search operation was under way to find them, Sharif said. He also said most of the fatalities were security forces protecting the passengers and troops travelling to their home cities.

Sarfraz Bugti, the chief minister of Balochistan, told reporters that Pakistan has “solid evidence” of India’s involvement in attacks. He did not share any specific information.

Sharif added that an Indian naval officer arrested in 2016 and convicted of espionage in Pakistan had worked for Indian intelligence to assist the Baloch separatists and other militant groups. The officer, identified as Kulbhushan Jadhav, has been sentenced to death. Sharif, however, did not link him directly to the latest train attack.


Pakistan and India are nuclear-armed rivals with a history of bitter relations. They have fought four wars since they gained independence in 1947 from Britain.

“We strongly reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan,” India’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said.

Earlier, Pakistan’s foreign ministry had claimed the train attack was orchestrated from Afghanistan, where the attackers had been in contact with handlers. Kabul denied the accusation and said the BLA had no presence there.

Pakistan has suspended all train services to and from Balochistan since Tuesday’s attack. Sharif Ullah, a railway official, said repairs to the tracks, which were blown up to stop the train, had not started.

Survivors have recounted their harrowing ordeal during the 36-hour hijacking.

Muhammad Farooq, from Quetta, the largest city in Balochistan, described how the BLA stopped the train and ordered passengers to disembark.

“They checked identity cards and started killing people who worked for the armed forces,” he said. Many passengers, he said, fled successfully while the hijackers were exchanging fire with Pakistani troops.

Mohammad Tanveer, who was travelling from Quetta to the eastern city of Lahore, said he was wounded but managed to escape. He said the attackers had been looking for members of the military and security forces, and started killing them in small groups, one after another.

Nair Husnain, a student, said he saw the militants go through the train, asking people to stand up and tying their hands before shooting them several times. They first killed soldiers, then minority Shias and Punjabis. Balochs were spared, he said.

He also recounted how a woman travelling with her three sons – all soldiers – had to watch as they were shot and killed.

“Those scenes are still before my eyes,” he said.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...g-militant-terror-group-after-train-hijacking
 
Western college students should protest and support the heroic resistance of the BLA or something. Free free Balochistan!
 
First time I've heard of this. So balochistan is separatist but also anti Iran? Are they spread in Iran as well? What is their relation with the Taliban? Where do they get their supplies from?
 
This thing would make an excellent action movie.
 
