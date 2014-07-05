palestine/israel, what would it take?

squeezewax
Jul 28, 2013
7,600
1,945
the lead stories on the news the last few days has been the killing of the teenagers from both sides. i just saw that the palestinian boy was actually burnt to death!
what would it take to achieve peace?
i think if we went 100 yrs into the future there would still be this continuous conflict.
even if israel hadn't of invaded palestine but some other country instead, the arabs would still hate the jews, its in their blood so to speak. thanks to mohammad.
if the israelis gave back 50%[which they wouldn't of course]of the land, the palestinians wouldn't be satisfied. how much land do they want?
i know the answer is 100%, but it can never happen unfortunately. then of course there would be arguements accusing the other of taking the 'best' land.
i just get tired of the news stories over the decades. ever so often reporters will talk as if they believe this could by the time for peace, when they must know there will never be peace.
i'd love america to be really critical of the israelis, but they won't.
i think obama has called for the 1967 borders to come into effect? how much land would that give the palestinians?
