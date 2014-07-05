palestine/israel, what would it take?

Sanctions on Israel to force them into releasing the occupied territories and to stop their apartheid policies. BDS is already having an effect. Hamas was created in response to the occupation and Israel's apartheid policies. When you have extreme poverty in a population, crime is bound to flourish.



Like in apartheid South Africa, a just solution to the problem was only feasible with international sanctions and international pressure. When the entire world has had enough, a solution will come.



Really, it's very simple. Both Hamas and the PLO wish to return to internationally recognized borders. This is clearly up to Israel, because Israel occupies land far beyond Israel's internationally recognized borders. These borders are set by none other than the UN's member states. They vote on a just resolution regularly, and Israel, the US, the Micronesian islands and Palau and a few others, vote against it. The truth is clear for anyone who genuinely searches for the truth. Israel and its supporters are on the wrong side of history.



It's a shame, because people don't realize what supporting this government actually does. It is not helpful to the Jewish people to support their apartheid government, because such a government is not feasible and will not last. My father is Jewish and truly cares about Israel. Even he understands that if you truly love Israel, you will not condone what is does. Just like a parent with a child, you love your child, but that does not mean that you should condone all of their bad behavior. For their sake, you must be firm and stop them from harming others and harming themselves.



In history, I am sure that this entire situation will be laughed at. The solution is simple and straight forward. It is apologists for the Israeli government that make it more complicated by the constant use of rhetoric.