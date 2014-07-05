palestine/israel, what would it take?

the lead stories on the news the last few days has been the killing of the teenagers from both sides. i just saw that the palestinian boy was actually burnt to death!
what would it take to achieve peace?

i think if we went 100 yrs into the future there would still be this continuous conflict.
even if israel hadn't of invaded palestine but some other country instead, the arabs would still hate the jews, its in their blood so to speak. thanks to mohammad.

if the israelis gave back 50%[which they wouldn't of course]of the land, the palestinians wouldn't be satisfied. how much land do they want?
i know the answer is 100%, but it can never happen unfortunately. then of course there would be arguements accusing the other of taking the 'best' land.

i just get tired of the news stories over the decades. ever so often reporters will talk as if they believe this could by the time for peace, when they must know there will never be peace.
i'd love america to be really critical of the israelis, but they won't.
i think obama has called for the 1967 borders to come into effect? how much land would that give the palestinians?
 
one state, but jews dont want that because they would be outnumbered

i find it interesting that the government is subsidizing hasid reproduction if you have hasids as the majority they have to hire the palestians to join the military
 
Far less religious extremism on both sides.
 
Better leadership on both sides would be a good start.

It seems that each side is exploiting the fears and aspirations of both peoples to further their political ends. (I'm almost certain that perpetual conflict serves the purposes of the leadership of both sides.) That way, other issues that are pertinent to both societies can be ignored.

They also need to do a better job of reigning in the loser extremist goofs on both sides.
Hamas needs to smack down anyone who fires one of those crappy-ass rockets into isreal with the same intensity they had when they broke from Fatah (Throwing people off roofs and shit).
isreal needs to keep those psycho settlers from stealing any more Palestinian land and maybe even force them to become useful members of their society instead of the bigoted brutal parasites that they are proud to be.

They both need to drop the US as an adjudicator for the conflict and get some country or organization that doesn't have a horse in this race and the respect of both countries. The US hasn't been effective in dealing with the conflict in the past and there is nothing to indicate that they'll do any better in future unless they actual start flexing...by that I mean showing both sides they mean business: No more free toys, no free money or military coupons, no more political cover at the UN until you both get your shit together and join the rest of the human race.

In short, a miracle.
 
Leaders of Hamas, Al Qaeda, and the Martyrs brigade have already told us what it would take. The extermination of all Jews. Tough to negotiate with that.
 
The last 2000 years seem to indicate there will be no lasting peace.



332 BCE
 
Sanctions on Israel to force them into releasing the occupied territories and to stop their apartheid policies. BDS is already having an effect. Hamas was created in response to the occupation and Israel's apartheid policies. When you have extreme poverty in a population, crime is bound to flourish.

Like in apartheid South Africa, a just solution to the problem was only feasible with international sanctions and international pressure. When the entire world has had enough, a solution will come.

Really, it's very simple. Both Hamas and the PLO wish to return to internationally recognized borders. This is clearly up to Israel, because Israel occupies land far beyond Israel's internationally recognized borders. These borders are set by none other than the UN's member states. They vote on a just resolution regularly, and Israel, the US, the Micronesian islands and Palau and a few others, vote against it. The truth is clear for anyone who genuinely searches for the truth. Israel and its supporters are on the wrong side of history.

It's a shame, because people don't realize what supporting this government actually does. It is not helpful to the Jewish people to support their apartheid government, because such a government is not feasible and will not last. My father is Jewish and truly cares about Israel. Even he understands that if you truly love Israel, you will not condone what is does. Just like a parent with a child, you love your child, but that does not mean that you should condone all of their bad behavior. For their sake, you must be firm and stop them from harming others and harming themselves.

In history, I am sure that this entire situation will be laughed at. The solution is simple and straight forward. It is apologists for the Israeli government that make it more complicated by the constant use of rhetoric.
 
the israelis have a clear goal.
slowly annex the west bank and gaza,populate it with jews,call it israel

no president will be able to stop them as theyre a nuclear power
none of israels actions shows any willingness to actually work towards a palestinian state.
palestinians will of course radicalize even more
 
the US needs to sever ties with Israel, & forget about the Middle East moving forward.

we sing 'God Bless America" over here, not "God Bless Israel".
 
I hate to be Debbie downer here but either an alien invasion or the complete annihilation of one side.
 
There is no dual state solution that would work in the long run for both parties, especially the landlocked Palestinians. As Palestine you have no economic chance without controlling a port city, access to water. All Israel has to do to settle the conflict is open the Knesset and the country to Palestinian elections and representation and have one country that isn't a Jewish state exactly, but Israel-Palestine. South Africa is the only blueprint that exists. Both sides have to more or less forgive each other's usage of terror tactics in the past and move forward as one nation. Sounds ludicrous but that's exactly how it worked out in S. Africa.
 
Dajjal needs to come and wreck shit, then once the dust settles all will be well in the world.
 
The international community could easily force an end to the conflict if the political will was there and the US wasn't providing unqualified support to Israel.
 
Of course we could stop them. The USA provides over 3 billion in aid to Isreal a year. Isreal also exports another 18 billion a year in goods to the US. The USA could economically crush Isreal with ease. They arent our enemies though.
 
for all the jews to move back to new york and ex soviet states. thats what is going to take.
 
