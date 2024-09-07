Crime Pakistani man charged over ISIS-inspired plot to shoot up NYC Jewish center on Oct. 7 anniversary

A Pakistani man was arrested this week for a disturbing ISIS-inspired plot to kill “as many Jewish people as possible” at a Brooklyn Jewish center on the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, tried to travel from his home country of Canada to New York City to allegedly carry out the twisted attack – but he was busted Wednesday just short of the US border, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

Khan was charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS

I'm sure more details will be unwrapped but the rest of the article is linked here:
Pakistani man charged over ISIS-inspired plot to shoot up NYC Jewish center on Oct. 7 anniversary

The suspect was arrested just 12 miles from the US border.
I don't understand it says he's Pakistani but then says his home country is Canada. Which is it?
 
