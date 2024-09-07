filthybliss
A Pakistani man was arrested this week for a disturbing ISIS-inspired plot to kill “as many Jewish people as possible” at a Brooklyn Jewish center on the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, federal prosecutors announced Friday.
Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, tried to travel from his home country of Canada to New York City to allegedly carry out the twisted attack – but he was busted Wednesday just short of the US border, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.
Khan was charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS
I’m sure more details will be unwrapped but the rest of the article is linked here:
