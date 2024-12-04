Scerpi
Backstory - Black man assaults and kills 87 year old Korean doctor during an ATM robbery. The NY Prosecutor here admits that she feels sorry for the criminal (!!!!) and reduces the crime from Felony murder to manslaughter. Which is crazy, because the dude blindsided and hit the man from behind to rob him. Here she is explaining why she went easy on a man who murdered an elderly man.
Are you kidding!!! She felt sorry for the criminal? What about the victim? A man who survived the Japanese Occupation of Korea during World War 2, only to be a victim to a piece of shit.
And you know this has to be far from the only example of her giving going easy on criminal based on race. Time will tell though... hopefully. It's shocking she openly admitted to it on video. Something we all suspected from Progressives...
Progressive policies have become a cancer in blue cities.
Every witness to Neely's death agreed that he was a posing a threat on the Subway. And yet, this psycho woman decided to push through with the murder case? Why? Anyone want to take a guess? It's New York, deep blue... We all know why.
Sorry... this is fucking disgusting. This prosecutor should be disbarred and fired immediately. And Alvin Bragg continues to prove he's partisan piece of shit. They're an embarrassment to the Justice System and a prime example of everything that has gone wrong with Progressive DA's during the last four years.
Penny is at risk for more time in Prison for subduing a raving lunatic than a man who killed an elderly man during a robbery.
Please... make it make sense. New York is lost if Penny is found Guilty. And people like this trash woman are to blame.
Matthew Lee, 57, snuck up on the victim, a former Lehman College professor named Dr. Young Kun Kim, from behind at a Citibank ATM on Broadway on May 13, 2018, video shows. The fatal blow, a punch to the head from behind, appears to have occurred off-camera.
Kim was hospitalized and later died from his injuries. Police eventually identified Lee as the suspect and arrested him within a week.
Kim survived the Japanese occupation of Korea and the Korean War, the New York Post reported in 2019. His son forgave the killer at sentencing in a Manhattan courthouse.
Under a 2020 policy introduced by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., Yoran "saw an opportunity for a transformative outcome," according to Gothamist, a New York City news site. It was the first use of the program in a homicide case.
"It is just a continuance of the soft-on-crime policies that have permeated our big cities," said Louis Gelormino, a Staten Island defense attorney who has said the case against Penny should never have been filed.
Lee was charged with manslaughter instead of felony murder, reducing his potential sentence from 25 years to life to 10 years.
Felony murder charges are usually filed when someone dies as the result of another felony committed by the suspect. Manslaughter charges involve reckless behavior that results in death.
Lee is currently being held in a medium-security state prison in Otisville, New York, and is eligible for parole in 2026.
Assistant Manhattan DA Dafna Yoran pushed 'restorative justice' for suspect in deadly mugging
Lead Daniel Penny prosecutor secured light sentence for thug who killed 87-year-old in ATM robbery
Dafna Yoran, the lead prosecutor in the subway chokehold case against Daniel Penny, once pushed for a lenient "restorative justice" penalty for a Manhattan killer.
