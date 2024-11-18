  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Crime New York police arrest suspect after two killed and one wounded in knife attacks

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Black
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
7,481
Reaction score
9,392
Two men, 36 and 68, killed and woman critically injured in apparently unprovoked stabbings in Manhattan

Marina Dunbar
Mon 18 Nov 2024 20.14 GMT

New York City police have arrested a man who allegedly killed two people and badly wounded a third in an apparently unprovoked stabbing spree in Manhattan, authorities said.


The attacks began early on Monday morning, when the first victim – a 36-year-old man – was fatally stabbed in the abdomen at 8.20am. The stabbing occurred at a construction site where the victim was working on West 19th Street, the New York police department (NYPD) said.

A 68-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and killed on East 30th Street about two hours after the first attack, police said.
A third stabbing occurred later on Monday morning when a woman was attacked shortly before 11am at 42nd Street and First Avenue in midtown, the NYPD said. The woman was described as being in critical condition at a local hospital.
images

Police said they had recovered two bloody kitchen knives in connection with the case.

“These random attacks left two innocent victims dead and another one fighting for her life,” NYPD chief of detectives Joseph Kenny said at a news conference on Monday. Kenny confirmed that the police did not suspect any other attackers were involved.

The 51-year-old suspect lived at the Bellevue men’s shelter on East 30th Street, according to ABC News. Police said he appeared to pick the victims at random.

“He just walked up to them and began to attack them with the knives,” Kenny said.
xrdmchgn0ood1.jpeg

The man allegedly behind the stabbings was caught at 46th Street and First Avenue, police officials said. He is currently being held at a police precinct.

“It is a clear, clear example of a criminal justice system, of a mental health system that continues to fail New Yorkers,” the mayor, Eric Adams, said at the press briefing.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/18/new-york-knife-stabbings-suspect
 
He should not have done that. It was the wrong thing to do.
 
Imagine that a deranged homeless dude goes on a stabbing spree. Who could have anticipated such a thing in NY?!
 
I'll await further information about the case until I make any judgements. We need to know what his side of the story is first.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Crime Three people killed, 10 wounded in Arkansas supermarket shooting
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
2K
koquerelle
koquerelle
LeonardoBjj
Crime One Dallas police officer killed and two injured in apparent premeditated attack
2
Replies
21
Views
878
CatchnShoot
CatchnShoot
LeonardoBjj
Crime Ohio police ask for help finding suspects after mass shooting that left one dead and 24 wounded
2
Replies
32
Views
1K
CatchnShoot
CatchnShoot

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,676
Messages
56,536,389
Members
175,272
Latest member
Pierren11

Share this page

Back
Top