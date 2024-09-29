Paddy Pimblett: Future UFC Champ

Egészségére!
Before all is said and done Paddy Pimblett will be a ufc champion
The former Cage Warrior champ's performance vs Green got me thinking, and now his callout of Moicano leaves little doubt: The guy has fellow Brit & former champ Bisping written all over him
Different styles but both are talented, fan favorites, always game, & tenatious af
He'll probably go 2-2 of next 4, hang out in the top 10 & then fill-in on short notice for a title shot like Bisping did vs Luke
And then he'll shock the world
I'm not saying he'll be a goat but eventually the Baddy is gonna follow in Bisping's footsteps & touch ufc gold
