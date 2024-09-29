Paddy Pimblett: Future UFC Champ

Before all is said and done Paddy Pimblett will be a ufc champion

The former Cage Warrior champ's performance vs Green got me thinking, and now his callout of Moicano leaves little doubt: The guy has fellow Brit & former champ Bisping written all over him

Different styles but both are talented, fan favorites, always game, & tenatious af

He'll probably go 2-2 of next 4, hang out in the top 10 & then fill-in on short notice for a title shot like Bisping did vs Luke


And then he'll shock the world


I'm not saying he'll be a goat but eventually the Baddy is gonna follow in Bisping's footsteps & touch ufc gold


No doubt he'll get a title shot in the UK if he keeps rolling into the top 7 like Conor did..
 
Islam is going to retire so he doesn't have to face Paddy the Baddy.
 
