Paddy Pimblett: Future UFC Champ

Before all is said and done Paddy Pimblett will be a ufc championThe former Cage Warrior champ's performance vs Green got me thinking, and now his callout of Moicano leaves little doubt: The guy has fellow Brit & former champ Bisping written all over himDifferent styles but both are talented, fan favorites, always game, & tenatious afHe'll probably go 2-2 of next 4, hang out in the top 10 & then fill-in on short notice for a title shot like Bisping did vs LukeAnd then he'll shock the worldI'm not saying he'll be a goat but eventually the Baddy is gonna follow in Bisping's footsteps & touch ufc gold