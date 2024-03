because dana runs the ufc.



fighters are private entities in boxing. they are usually signed to a promoter like goldenboy or mayweather promotions. the two promotions create the ppv event and take a % cut for themselves and fighters. there is still the same issue about undercard fighters getting paid pennies though. and there is nothing to force two big named guys from fighting. if both promotions want to wait until there guys are 40-0 fighting bums then they can do that.