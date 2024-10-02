Out of these upcoming fights, which one are you most excited to watch? (Second Semi-Finals) (Version 15)

Pereira VS Rountree isn't a very competitive fight imo (not that Rountree doesn't have a puncher's chance) so I don't really care much for that fight. Chimeav VS Whitaker could be a good one, but I'm thinking Whitaker sprawls and brawls his way to a dominant decision or late finish. The most competitive fight imo is Chandler Vs Oliveira, so I picked that one. I favor Oliveira, but Chandler proved in their first fight that he shouldn't be slept on.