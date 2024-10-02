Out of these upcoming fights, which one are you most excited to watch? (Second Semi-Finals) (Version 15)

Choose One.

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler - (Rematch)

    Votes: 4 8.9%

  • Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. - (Championship Fight)

    Votes: 10 22.2%

  • Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

    Votes: 31 68.9%
  • Total voters
    45
Continuation to these threads.

forums.sherdog.com

Out of these upcoming fights, which 5 are you most excited to watch? (Version 15)

Fights I'm most interested in: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. - (Championship Fight) Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway - (Championship Fight) Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakić Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic - (Championship Fight)
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

Out of these upcoming fights, which one are you most excited to watch? (First Semi-Finals) (Version 15)

Continuation to this thread. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/out-of-these-upcoming-fights-which-5-are-you-most-excited-to-watch-version-15.4341650/ My pick: If you don't want to be tagged, just pm me or let me know on the thread. Thank you. Please, vote.
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

My pick:

0f5237e95e775f00d6798e9d98d05450



Please, vote.
Honestly?
It’s Poatan/Rountree. At least that fight will end in a fun highlight either way.

No interest in a rematch, especially with a guy who’s pretty much retired and sat out for 3 years.

And I could care less about less about Whittaker/Chimaev. I’ll care about that fight if it actually happens.
 
Pereira VS Rountree isn't a very competitive fight imo (not that Rountree doesn't have a puncher's chance) so I don't really care much for that fight. Chimeav VS Whitaker could be a good one, but I'm thinking Whitaker sprawls and brawls his way to a dominant decision or late finish. The most competitive fight imo is Chandler Vs Oliveira, so I picked that one. I favor Oliveira, but Chandler proved in their first fight that he shouldn't be slept on.
 
All 3 fights are interesting, and I want to see them all, but there is this mystic about Khazmat, and if he can beat Whittiker, I guess he is the real deal. Will he show up for the fight though? He backs out more than any fighter I can think of.
 
Chucky Olives vs. Chandler rematch. I think Chandler is going to go all out again but this time not get dropped and submitted. I expect a barnburner on the feet.

Whittaker/Khamzat is a great fight, but I honestly don't think Khamzat is going to show up so I'm least excited about that fight.
 
Cobra 03 said:
All 3 fights are interesting, and I want to see them all, but there is this mystic about Khazmat, and if he can beat Whittiker, I guess he is the real deal. Will he show up for the fight though? He backs out more than any fighter I can think of.
Click to expand...
Mystique*
 
No matter the result, there is going to be alot of people here talking shit about the result of Whittaker/Khamzat. Going to be great to see aftermath.
 
Shaolin Alan said:
Is Esparza vs Ms Pennington still in the running??
Click to expand...
The way the UFC commentators will go crazy over that fight as they do every other fight might actually get a few people excited about it.
 
Khamzat is must watch mma, especially that first round. Rob is a stiff test

Mike and Charles and are gonna go bonkers and try to collectively kill each other again and it will be glorious to watch

Poatan has been one of the greatest additions to the UFC ever



Thats the order of my list that it’s in
 
Click to expand...
If you added Khamzat vs The Common Cold, I might've picked that. Instead, I went with Poatan.
 
