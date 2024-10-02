Out of these upcoming fights, which one are you most excited to watch? (First Semi-Finals) (Version 15)

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 33,993
- Reaction score
- 45,381
Continuation to this thread.
My pick:
If you don't want to be tagged, just pm me or let me know on the thread. Thank you.
Please, vote.
Out of these upcoming fights, which 5 are you most excited to watch? (Version 15)
Fights I'm most interested in: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. - (Championship Fight) Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway - (Championship Fight) Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakić Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic - (Championship Fight)
forums.sherdog.com
My pick:
If you don't want to be tagged, just pm me or let me know on the thread. Thank you.
Please, vote.
@Primanator @TCE @Elvis. @The Big Babou @laleggenda27 @fight_fiend @Ares Black @Emporio Alnino @Gatti111 @Tweak896 @tat2man5k @SuperAlly @Benoitthegr8
@chinarice @Bobby Boulders @DoctorStoppage @Razor @Patof @Snarly @Psychojoe86 @Harlekin @danmorim @RockyLockridge @Norcim @Duck Dodgers @g*r*b
@Shaolin Alan @Pascal Bergeron @Luthien @Guy LeDouche @Doughie99 @50koruny @Chael_Sonnen @Koala @BoxerMaurits @andgonsil @GiganticMeat @-Sideways-
@TheBestMMAAccount @Urluberluu @RedCorner @blunttruth @horlv @Red Lantern @Hotora86 @Evbo @usernamee @CieloLuce @PurpleStorm @Fahcough
@lewisnerbaska
@chinarice @Bobby Boulders @DoctorStoppage @Razor @Patof @Snarly @Psychojoe86 @Harlekin @danmorim @RockyLockridge @Norcim @Duck Dodgers @g*r*b
@Shaolin Alan @Pascal Bergeron @Luthien @Guy LeDouche @Doughie99 @50koruny @Chael_Sonnen @Koala @BoxerMaurits @andgonsil @GiganticMeat @-Sideways-
@TheBestMMAAccount @Urluberluu @RedCorner @blunttruth @horlv @Red Lantern @Hotora86 @Evbo @usernamee @CieloLuce @PurpleStorm @Fahcough
@lewisnerbaska