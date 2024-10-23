Spoiler

My picks:"You're Going To Need a Bigger Boat" - Jaws(Han & Leia) "I Love You. I Know." - The Empire Strikes Back"I'm Walking Here" - Midnight CowboyThe Chest Banging - Wolf of Wall StreetThe Ear Punch - Fight Club"They hate this." - Ghostbusters (1989)"You're Going To Need a Bigger Boat" - Jaws(Han & Leia) "I Love You. I Know." - The Empire Strikes Back"The Most Annoying Sound in the World" - Dumb and DumberLeo's Glass - Django Unchained"I'm Walking Here" - Midnight CowboyThe Lineup Scene - The Usual Suspects