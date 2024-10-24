Movies Out of these improvised lines/scenes - Which one the best? (Finals O/T)

Choose One.

  • "You're Going To Need a Bigger Boat" - Jaws

    Votes: 13 26.5%

  • "You Can't Handle the Truth" - A Few Good Men

    Votes: 8 16.3%

  • "I'm Funny How?" - Goodfellas

    Votes: 7 14.3%

  • "Tears in Rain." - Blade Runner

    Votes: 9 18.4%

  • Most of Sgt. Hartman's Dialogue - Full Metal Jacket

    Votes: 12 24.5%
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
The Finals

Down to 5, one pick.


My choice:

"You're Going To Need a Bigger Boat" - Jaws



"You're Going To Need a Bigger Boat" - Jaws


"You Can't Handle the Truth" - A Few Good Men


"I'm Funny How?" - Goodfellas


"Tears in Rain." - Blade Runner


Most of Sgt. Hartman's Dialogue - Full Metal Jacket




Please vote.
Bigger boat is the best line
FMJ is the best overall performance

I voted for Gunny
 
Gunny over all (E7 and up crew for life)
 
