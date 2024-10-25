Movies Out of these improvised lines/scenes - Which one the best? (Finals Double O/T)

Choose One.

  • "You're Going To Need a Bigger Boat" - Jaws

    Votes: 13 50.0%

  • Most of Sgt. Hartman's Dialogue - Full Metal Jacket

    Votes: 13 50.0%
  • Total voters
    26
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,288
Reaction score
45,940
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
The Finals
Finals O/T


This is it. 1 vs 1. Lets see who wins.

Thanks again for voting. Take care for now.



My choice:

"You're Going To Need a Bigger Boat" - Jaws





"You're Going To Need a Bigger Boat" - Jaws


Most of Sgt. Hartman's Dialogue - Full Metal Jacket





Please vote, thank you.
@paddan @TheNinja @Doomer @TCE @ASUThermo @dc007 @Lovestorm @TheChance @SalsaDelMuerte
@ThinkGreen @Axefan4life @xHeadx @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @Thrawn33 @Sirwastealot
@Starck @Anialater @TheRash @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts @Long Dark Blues @Kryptt
@empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Korben @HUNTERMANIA @Pizza Werewolf @Otto!
@Mesos @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @Trill850 @MichiganMMA1978 @TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho @revoltub @VulcanNervPinch
@LilMountain @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @Motleysubs @MLarson @Pliny Pete @FyrFytr998 @the gorilla
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @Brandon Wilson @GirthBrooks @johnnystone
@TapIt @Odoylerules22 @CrimsonFan @The J0ker @deucesarewild @cheesus @eighterumg5 @PG29 red0 Jr
@Fake Doctor @jimjamjammer @TardStrong @HARRISON_3 @UncleJosh @biscuitsbrah @Goon Dog @Xuh
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Lebnof @Rastas @stalehotdog @ramsiN @cincymma79
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG @-Magua- @zapataxiv
@Randlewand @SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @Tol @ASUThermo @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan
@IndyCovaHart @Magooglie @Satanical Eve @D3THRONED @LSXMMA @StonedLemur @liner @west42
@sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon @AbominableJoman @M4rk @Fork
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @RayA @TonOdanK @ahme4 @mmamxfan
@Streeter @Dr brakestick @MuayThaiSteve79 @Beau Wring @KoChang @Fijeeto @oliviamung @Ali Tanveer
@ThereIsNoSpoon @the muntjac @Texan6533 @CZMuayThai11 @Vergilius @WaylonMercy5150 @Vegeta
@Oeshon @Rizzo @stanlee @BayAreaGuy @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton @Kb7 @Michaelangelo
@Mohawk Mauler @Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @JackWhite @Cuttyrock
@Sano @i420KrYpT @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @Halge @Misanthropist @TapIt
@El Che @Shaungotti @Papachulu @horc00 @TheFakeMacoy @mangokush @websurfer @Ripp0ntare
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @XmarkX @RemyR @fungi @dbo
@scorpipede @ineverpost @aus101 @Blue_Ribbon @yamahacrasher @fourtyounce48 @phoenixikki @heloder
@Grassshoppa @97talon @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @mmascene @Sushi Fitness @Pankratios
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @xMsBarnez @Prutfis @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa @Kraysla @EJRMAN513
@Damien Karras @Prologue @Jesus H. Sherdog @qw3rty @Highway99 @Matt4786 @Adrian Anis @GergreG
@GolovKing @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe @Supasalta3000 @Escabar
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @TJ Dillashank @jx820 @Protegejoe296 @freakroor @ookii @Shael
@Nathan LaMontagne @mike1226 @cmw43 @RoxyBird @-sin- @Cerberus87 @Kingz @Misfit23 @eworden78
@Nimrod @armbarforhire @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42 @ChuckSteak @jan230 @Corona @Nightgunner05
@AZZA B @Kaybee @Tone C @Revolver @Chad The Limey @KotaroTheWolf @weaselkenievil @jericksen5
@zuffazombee @4daLuLZ @Simple Southerner @bufetadanacara @JoeyJoeJoeJr @TheWobbler @houjebek
@JonnyBonesPharmacist @BisexualMMA @Brutus....... @struckus @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @cooks1 @Zer
@ZeroGravity @Carvaso @TheSauce @k1ngjester @burningspear @fingercuffs @WarHawk @ModernMatt
@Squall Leonhart @Hellowhosthat @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @Reign Supreme @SilvaLegacy @Rawex
@SwamiLeoni @lostdog000 @Mr. Shickadance @Speedy1 @Oregonmma @Two Crows @TestosterOWN
@Striderxdj @milkmandanl @itrainufcbro @jnes @MDoza @rivera @llperez22 @landon @ThaiSexPills
@spamking @Diet Butcher @Sunnyvale TP @Kimchii @Gigacardio @PaddyO'malley @HoiceNJuicy @Tatra
@UberHere
 
I'm changing my vote.

"You're gonna need a bigger boat" is a iconic line. It's so good this 1 line has to go up against R Lee Emrys entire performance.

Fmj has the better improv performance but the best line goes to Jaws.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these animated films - Which is the best? (Finals O/T)
2
Replies
20
Views
725
Dragonlordxxxxx
Dragonlordxxxxx

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,444
Messages
56,390,618
Members
175,193
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top