Movies Out of these directors, which four have the best 3 films? (First Semi-Finals)

Choose Four.

Takes Two To Tango

First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals



(Based on their IMDB ratings or you can make your own 3 films for the particular director)


Martin Scorsese - Goodfellas, The Departed, Taxi Driver

Sergio Leone - The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Once Upon a Time in America, For a Few Dollars More

Ethan Coen and Joel Coen - No Country for Old Men, Fargo, The Big Lebowski

Quentin Tarantino - Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, Reservoir Dogs

Francis Ford Coppola - The Godfather, The Godfather II, Apocalypse Now

Christopher Nolan - The Dark Knight, Inception, Interstellar

Oliver Stone - Platoon, JFK, Wall Street

Steven Spielberg - Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, Raiders of the Lost Ark

Michael Mann - Heat, The Last of the Mohicans, Collateral

Hayao Miyazaki - Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Howl's Moving Castle

Brian De Palma - Scarface, Carlito's Way, The Untouchables

Peter Jackson - The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, The Return of the King



Please vote.
