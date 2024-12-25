Martin Scorsese - Goodfellas, The Departed, Taxi DriverSergio Leone - The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Once Upon a Time in America, For a Few Dollars MoreEthan Coen and Joel Coen - No Country for Old Men, Fargo, The Big LebowskiQuentin Tarantino - Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, Reservoir DogsFrancis Ford Coppola - The Godfather, The Godfather II, Apocalypse NowChristopher Nolan - The Dark Knight, Inception, InterstellarOliver Stone - Platoon, JFK, Wall StreetSteven Spielberg - Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, Raiders of the Lost ArkMichael Mann - Heat, The Last of the Mohicans, CollateralHayao Miyazaki - Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Howl's Moving CastleBrian De Palma - Scarface, Carlito's Way, The UntouchablesPeter Jackson - The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, The Return of the King