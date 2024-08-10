Oscar Robertson is the GOAT of basketball

ferrisjso said: The 5 straight seasons within 0.5 of triple double when he didn't even know what that was. Averaging 30 as a PG in the 60s with no 3 pointers that some cheap imitations use to boost their stats.



Who cares?Triple doubles are an arbitrary statistic. Oh, you averaged 10/10/10. Well, that's just otherwordly. These guys who averaged 9.9/9.9/9.9 are clearly many levels below you because we make a big deal out of the base-10 math system due to the biological incidence of having ten fingers. Oh, and hey! Look! A guy notched 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists for the night on 40% shooting! Well, clearly he was the player of the game, not the guy who had 71 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists on 58% shooting.What's the correlation to winning? What was his offensive production relative to his usage compared to other players? Russell Westbrook did the triple double thing, and his team sucked. Tim Duncan didn't need triple doubles to rack up both regular season crowns and NBA championships.