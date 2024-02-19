Scheme
NSERC Tier 1 Canada Research Chairs in Computer Science (2 positions – internal/external) | Cheriton School of Computer Science
The David R. Cheriton School of Computer Science in the Faculty of Mathematics at the University of Waterloo invites applications for two tenured faculty positions. Exceptional scholars and researchers at the rank of Full Professor or Associate Professor are sought who are eligible to apply for...
cs.uwaterloo.ca
Can job postings in Canada exclude white people? Short answer: yes
In a recent job posting for a Canada Research Chair, applications are restricted to those who identify as members 'of a racialized minority'
ottawacitizen.com
Position 1, all areas of artificial intelligence. The call is open only to qualified individuals who self-identify as women, transgender, gender-fluid, non-binary, or Two-spirit.
Position 2, all areas of computer science. The call is open only to qualified individuals who self-identify as a member of a racialized minority.
Despite the fact that straight white males are actually an overwhelming minority (~10% in the computer science program as per the survey https://csclub.uwaterloo.ca/classprofile/2022/demographics/ show populations of 18% white, 81% heterosexual and 68% male), the school feels the need to fill in research positions with explicitly less straight white males.
And while I can find no resources on the percentage of researchers that are straight white males, I think the following link showing the most cited researchers in computer science from Waterloo show there is clearly no white racial bias, especially given that Canada is 70% white:
Best Computer Science Scientists in University of Waterloo - H-Index Ranking | Research.com
Discover the latest 2024 Computer Science university ranking for University of Waterloo
research.com
Depending on which lists you follow, Waterloo is either Canada's best or second best university for computer science and engineering. There are few research positions and they are highly sought after due to Waterloo's educational status. So the fact that ~10% of the population of the program is explicitly excluded from the few research positions that are available is just blatant racism.