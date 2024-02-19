Social One of Canada's most prestigious universities posts research positions: No straight white men allowed!

NSERC Tier 1 Canada Research Chairs in Computer Science (2 positions – internal/external) | Cheriton School of Computer Science

The David R. Cheriton School of Computer Science in the Faculty of Mathematics at the University of Waterloo invites applications for two tenured faculty positions. Exceptional scholars and researchers at the rank of Full Professor or Associate Professor are sought who are eligible to apply for...
cs.uwaterloo.ca cs.uwaterloo.ca
ottawacitizen.com

Can job postings in Canada exclude white people? Short answer: yes

In a recent job posting for a Canada Research Chair, applications are restricted to those who identify as members 'of a racialized minority'
ottawacitizen.com ottawacitizen.com

Position 1, all areas of artificial intelligence. The call is open only to qualified individuals who self-identify as women, transgender, gender-fluid, non-binary, or Two-spirit.

Position 2, all areas of computer science. The call is open only to qualified individuals who self-identify as a member of a racialized minority.
Despite the fact that straight white males are actually an overwhelming minority (~10% in the computer science program as per the survey https://csclub.uwaterloo.ca/classprofile/2022/demographics/ show populations of 18% white, 81% heterosexual and 68% male), the school feels the need to fill in research positions with explicitly less straight white males.

And while I can find no resources on the percentage of researchers that are straight white males, I think the following link showing the most cited researchers in computer science from Waterloo show there is clearly no white racial bias, especially given that Canada is 70% white:

Best Computer Science Scientists in University of Waterloo - H-Index Ranking | Research.com

Discover the latest 2024 Computer Science university ranking for University of Waterloo
research.com research.com

Depending on which lists you follow, Waterloo is either Canada's best or second best university for computer science and engineering. There are few research positions and they are highly sought after due to Waterloo's educational status. So the fact that ~10% of the population of the program is explicitly excluded from the few research positions that are available is just blatant racism.
 
The key phrase here is "self-identify"

Looks like Shaun King has found a new job


231226-shaun-king-se-424p-f201c2.jpg
 
- I would love to go there and claim myself as asian.

And a handsome one like Philip Ng or Andy On!
 
I am sure this isn't allowed in Canada.
This would go agaisnt discrimination laws.

Did that University have Govt permission to not to allow Whites on their research positions? if not then they are violating the law.
 
as mentioned in the article, the student body is primarily non-white, so making non-white postings for these positions allows students to feel represented and more accurately reflects the population
 
Don't worry - this is a psyop. Straight white males will just identify as trans and get the positions.

Entitled straight white males win again!
 
