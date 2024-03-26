FreedomCricket
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Sep 14, 2021
- Messages
- 2,689
- Reaction score
- 4,029
Link: https://www.mmamania.com/2024/3/25/...ce-next-ufc-title-fight-your-wish-granted-mma
I didn't watch the video. Just read the article.
Oddly enough, I'll be cheering for Sean simply because Merab is terribly boring.
Maybe a mod can add a poll.
I didn't watch the video. Just read the article.
Oddly enough, I'll be cheering for Sean simply because Merab is terribly boring.
Maybe a mod can add a poll.