oly lifts for bros and the powerlifter

I wanted to ask y'all your opinions on the importance and effectiveness of lifts like the cleans, snatches, pulls and presses.



as an average American I never learned them and wasn't even seeing them until cross fit really hit.



I have been coming around lately and I have been really starting to appreciate how much power they can develop



but as a know nothing looking to know something here are some things I was pawndering



1. how important of a raw strength developer are they

2. how important to general athletics is learning explosive lifts compared to some of the other answers we have

3. how effective are they for building some good muscles and staying in shape

4. is taking the time to learn complex form and movements worth it in he long run

5. is being able to throw weight around transferable to other sports more than power lifting and BB strength?