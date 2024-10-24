oly lifts for bros and the powerlifter

I wanted to ask y'all your opinions on the importance and effectiveness of lifts like the cleans, snatches, pulls and presses.

as an average American I never learned them and wasn't even seeing them until cross fit really hit.

I have been coming around lately and I have been really starting to appreciate how much power they can develop

but as a know nothing looking to know something here are some things I was pawndering

1. how important of a raw strength developer are they
2. how important to general athletics is learning explosive lifts compared to some of the other answers we have
3. how effective are they for building some good muscles and staying in shape
4. is taking the time to learn complex form and movements worth it in he long run
5. is being able to throw weight around transferable to other sports more than power lifting and BB strength?
 
I forgot to add the mobility that is needed to perform oly lifts seems like it could also be very important. bit how does it compare to mobility work
 
1. generally you would be doing other lifts than just olympic lifts to build raw strength
2. are they necessary? no but they are very beneficial
3. they aren't the best muscle building lifts
4. absolutely
5.absolutely
 
1. generally you would be doing other lifts than just olympic lifts to build raw strength
2. are they necessary? no but they are very beneficial
3. they aren't the best muscle building lifts
4. absolutely
5.absolutely
great so what about for people who are already in the gym following power lifting or bro stuff how could they benefit those types
Squats and presses will be the primary strength builders in an oly program. Mobility is very important.
do you hint any of the power lifting base lifts could be replaced or could cleans and stuff be additional accessory work?
I noticed that the original bill star 5x5 was squats bench and cleans I don't think row so and sohp were part of it
 
